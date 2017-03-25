Letter to the Editor: Volunteerism in New Vineyard

In New Vineyard, the spirit of volunteerism is strong and this winter it continues to be seen in many heart-warming ways. Here are a few examples:

*The weather pattern this winter has created many challenges, not the least of which was the formidable

accumulation of snow on the library roof. Given the forecast for an impending rain storm which could create an even greater hazard for the roof, the Trustees hired a crew to remove the snow at a great expense, and could not afford to have the several feet of snow which was blocking entrances, windows, propane tanks and the furnace removed. This dangerous situation was resolved when Doug Nile appeared with his excavator to donate his time, talents and machinery to pull the snow away, not only from the library, but from the entire building complex. The task took several hours to complete!

*Alden Wattles, a Trail Master of the New Vineyard North Snowmobile Club, was recently called upon to rescue an injured hiker from the mountain using the club’s rescue sled that is kept at the fire station. Alden and Lynne Ricardo (co-trailmasters) oversee the maintainance of the club’s 21 miles of trails in New Vineyard which are available for hikers, skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers.

*Renovations to Smith Hall are moving along. In 2015, volunteers were sought to form a committee to look

into refurbishing Smith Hall, a beloved landmark in the center of town. Richard Woods and Richard Hargreaves

subsequently came forward and, on behalf of the Board of Selectmen, have evaluated its condition, cleaned and dried-out the water-filled basement and met with experts to get recommendations for repairs and remodeling of the building. The project is ongoing and will be completed by early summer

*The New Vineyard Public Library, which offers many programs to the community, owes its existence and

upkeep to volunteers who help out at every level. Saturday morning hours are covered by friends of the library and young people help with programs. Volunteers have done public presentations on a variety of topics, helped solve maintenance issues and oversaw fund raising events.

*On February 25, townspeople were able to enjoy some of the new features of Smith Hall at the Cabin Fever

Supper, an event to benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. An atmosphere of pride and community pervaded

throughout the day, starting early as a crew of dedicated volunteers cleaned up construction dust with the help of Frank “Fixit” Cushman from Farmington who is doing the Hall renovations. When the doors opened for serving, the Hall looked bright and inviting. Many residents donated delicious dishes and pies for the event and people ate heartily to the sounds of Brent Laflin playing his guitar and singing. More volunteers, including Lexie Daggett, EmmaLee Clark and Senator Thomas Saviello, cheerfully served over 70 people who came to enjoy good food, visiting with neighbors and checking out changes to the Hall. Several friends of the library who were unable to attend the supper sent donations instead.

These are only a few examples of the volunteer efforts by many people in our community. We are fortunate to have a “Volunteer” Fire Department; Planning Board; Historical Society; Cemetery Association; Comprehensive Plan Committee; Library Board of Trustees ; Appeals Board whose members donate much time and energy toward the welfare of our town.

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in”.

~Author Unknown



Remember……. National Volunteer Week - April 23-29

Dick Hargreaves

New Vineyard