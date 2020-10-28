Letter to the Editor: Vote for Collins

Senator Susan Collins has worked tirelessly for the people of Maine and deserves our support for reelection to the US Senate. Senator Collins has attained the seniority in the Senate where she will be able to benefit Mainers far more than a first term Senator. In their effort to put the Senate Democrats in the majority, out of state billionaires have spent over $40 million dollars trying to convince Mainers to vote against Senator Collins. These out of state billionaires have zero concern about Maine's needs.

Senator Collins is one of the most bi-partisan Senators and as such has continually tried to find compromises to accomplish needed legislation. A new Democratic Senator would only increase the partisan divisions in the Senate. A Democratic Senator would, among other things, enable the Senate to pack the Supreme Court, de-fund police, allow unlimited immigration and vastly increase government intrusion into our lives.

Voting for Senator Collins is by far the best choice for Maine.

Maynard Webster

New Sharon