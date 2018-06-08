Letter to the Editor: Vote for Jan Collins for District 17

Many Franklin County towns will be looking at another increase in property taxes this year. This increase in taxes has occurred at the same time as the Republican administration has claimed to be cutting taxes.

1. State budgets continue to rise. Although the current administration claims to be cutting taxes, the state budget continues to rise. Maine is required to do zero based budgeting which means we cannot borrow to fund the budget - we can only increase taxes.

2. Governor LePage cut revenue sharing by 60 percent (He proposed to do away with it.) Enacted in 1972, Municipal Revenue Sharing was originally designed to return five per cent of sales and income tax revenues back to municipalities where the revenues are originally generated and to reimburse towns for providing services mandated by the state, such as election administration, and to offset property tax increases. The state currently honors only 40 percent of its commitment. Farmington revenue sharing has dropped from a high of $713,196 in 2005 to a current figure of $443,000 in 2017. These decreases in revenue sharing were supported by votes of our local republican legislators.

Since municipalities are not allowed to establish their own sales tax, the only way to make up for this loss is to raise property taxes or cut services. Since this shifting of taxes to local communities has been going on for years, most communities have already cut all but essential services.

3. The state government continues to decrease its share of the cost of education in Maine. It has done this in two ways. First, it instituted a program called Essential Programs and Services. Basically, the state said the local district may think they are providing a basic education, but the state is only going to pay for a portion it considers essential. Next, the state decided they would pay for even smaller portions of those “essential” services. Although voters mandated that state government fund 55 percent of the state education, under the LePage administration that amount has decreased to 47 percent.

In addition, rural communities are reimbursed at a lower rate than urban communities.

Local communities must make up the difference between what the state has promised and what it actually provides with increases in property taxes.

4. The LePage administration shifted the cost of teacher retirement from the state to local school districts. In the 2017 to 2018 biennium that is a $46 million dollar shift in taxes from state to local property taxes. (The vast majority of teachers are not allowed to collect social security and are reliant on the state retirement system which was slashed by the LePage Administration.)

5. Recent income tax cuts by the LePage administration have benefited the rich. Rural counties have lower average incomes. Very few of us benefit from these cuts.

6. The LePage administration has increased sales taxes to 5.5 percent Because he cut revenue sharing, most of that money leaves our rural economies.

Under the LePage administration decreased taxes for the wealthy have meant increased taxes on the middle class and those with fixed incomes, but more than that, this has pitted community members against schools - the most important asset to the future of our communities.

We need to elect local representatives who will advocate for local tax relief at the state level. Jan Collins, candidate for the State Senate for District 17, understands the local tax burden and will make decreasing it a priority in her legislative agenda. Please take the time to vote on June 12.

Lisa Lisius RN, Farmington

Matt Allen, Wilton

Nancy Prince, Wilton

Lori Lewis, Wilton

Anne Smith, Strong

Dr. Christopher Smith, Strong