Letter to the Editor: Vote for Jan Collins

If you haven’t already voted, please vote for Jan Collins for Maine State Senate.

I have known Jan for years, as a teacher, someone who enjoys nature, owns her own business (The Wilton Blueberry Farm), is active in the community, and is a good friend. I have always been impressed by Jan’s intelligence, integrity, and sincere ability to really listen to everyone’s point of view. I know she understands the complexities of the issues facing Rural Maine better than her opponent. And I expect she will call you back or reply to your emails if you contact her, unlike her opponent. She has concrete ideas how we can improve health care access, education funding, fair taxation, environmental protection, and how to grow jobs here in Franklin County. We need to start electing more people who realize that our needs in Franklin County go far beyond supporting just forestry and agriculture.

In the year we are honoring the 100th anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote, I personally think that it’s time we elect the first woman to the Maine Senate from Franklin County. I don’t think we should elect Jan because she is a woman, but because she is a person who brings her full life experience to best represent ALL of us. We get better government and results when we all have a seat at the table.

Jan’s commitment, work ethic, knowledge, and life skills make her the perfect candidate to ensure that the diversity of rural Mainers needs has a strong voice in Augusta.

Lisa Lisius RN

Farmington