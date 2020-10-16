Letter to the Editor: Vote for Lisa Savage

We can stop holding our nose! When we vote, I mean. Because of rank-choice voting, a vote for an independent candidate no longer means the candidate you don't like will win. If you, like me, enjoyed US Senate candidate Lisa Savage's poise and intelligence at the televised debate last week, vote for her. Savage does not believe that corporations deserve the same rights as human beings; she supports overturning Citizens (aka Corporations) United.

Yes, put Savage as your first choice. Then vote for Sarah Gideon second choice. Even if Savage does not win, your vote will go to Sarah Gideon – no fear that Susan Collins will stay in the Senate, continuing to support Trump.

Chalmers Hardenbergh

Chesterville