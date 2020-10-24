Letter to the Editor: Vote for Tina Riley in House District 74

"I am pleased to support the re-election of my friend, Rep. Christina “Tina” Riley for House District 74: Jay, Livermore Falls and part of Livermore."

Tina’s background as a small business owner, licensed electrician and her response to issues affecting people in our district, and throughout Maine, have contributed to her continued very thoughtful approach to issues before the legislature. Tina’s life experiences as a family caregiver make her an able and strong advocate for people with disabilities and their families.

She is a respected member of the community and of the legislature. Tina brings hands on knowledge to issues before her assigned legislative committee of Energy, Utilities and Technology.

As our representative, she is available for constituents to share concerns. She carefully listens to the people that she represents. She listens to us, she hears us and she has delivered.

Tina works hard, she has made us proud and she has earned our continued support and our votes for her re-election.

Please join me in re-electing Tina as our representative.

Paul Gilbert

Jay