Letter to the Editor: Vote Jared Golden for District 2 House of Representatives

Jared Golden supports the goal of adequate affordable health care for all with no insurance exclusions or higher premiums for pre-existing conditions. He also supports Medicaid expansion, as did the majority of Maine voters in 2017.

As a pediatrician, I know that health insurance is essential for the whole family. All too often parents sacrifice their own health and well being due to lack of insurance, with significant negative health consequences, and an increase in stress and anxiety in their children. Moreover, I could not possibly support a candidate who might not support health coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Please join me in voting for Jared Golden, a veteran and someone with leadership experience in the Maine House of Representatives. Jared will be a strong voice for all Maine citizens.

Iris Silverstein, M.D.

Farmington