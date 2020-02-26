Letter to the Editor: Vote no on 1

All loving parents and guardians want the best for their child(ren) and have deeply seated fears regarding their welfare and safety. We often perceive our love for our child to be greater, more constant, than that of other parents… believe our fears to be more valid and urgent.

My spouse and I respect that the love other caring parents have for their child(ren) is at least equal to what we feel for our own, even when our hearts try to convince us otherwise.

We hate to see our child poked or prodded. Our hearts hurt when they cry or feel pain during treatment. We can’t help but to feel we’ve done something wrong in terms of parenting when accidents or illness strike our little ones. Our culture feeds that guilt, undeserved as it usually is.

Seeing other critically ill children stirs sympathy, pity. We find ourselves hugging our child a bit tighter, a breath longer… feeling relief that our child isn’t experiencing that magnitude of suffering. But seeing other stricken children doesn’t change our instinctual certainty that our own child is the most precious and vulnerable on this earth.

In truth, in fact, there are children and individuals in our communities who are at higher risk for severe disability and death due to their medical conditions.

As a civilized society, we have built a social fabric demanding support and respect for others to the degree we expect for our own self and family. Despite misguided souls preaching that we survive and thrive entirely due to our individual effort and resilience, that parents know their children better than others, we innately understand that we rely on each other—our caring community—for knowledge beyond our own and survival. We continue to exist because of the protection we’ve afforded each other, advancements we’ve made through collaboration and combined knowledge over generations.

We are strongest when we work as a team, our compassion and empathy help us recognize that the care and protection we offer to those most vulnerable in our population is what defines us… are what truly makes us a community.

In environments where our children share not just smiles, but sneezes, snot, and spit, for 6 to 8 hours straight, parents have a right to expect that everyone is doing the minimum required to prevent daily exposure to deadly communicable disease and allergens.

When it comes to basic safety precautions, to ensure sensitive environments with more vulnerable community members are clean and safe for our neighbors, it is every parent’s right to expect we are setting reasonable standards to prevent contagion. That every parent is expected to shoulder that responsibility equally, for our common good.

The friend sitting next to us in a Universalist or Episcopal church is no less responsible for the collective safety of children in our community as the friend attending the Baptist, LDS, Congregational, or Methodist churches down the street. Atheist and agnostic friends no less responsibility than Muslim, Jewish, or Buddhist friends. Fast-food parents no less than organic-everything parents.

We understand medically compromised individuals, children and adults, suffer conditions that might prevent them from having some, possibly all, vaccinations. That is why medical exemptions are allowed and available. Its why most of us do our best, our part, to carry the burden of providing those protections—despite our reservations rising out of primal fear and not borne out in research or data over multiple generations and billions of shots.

We can’t rely on a dwindling number of individuals to provide the levels of protection necessary to ensure the entirety of our community remains protected, it simply doesn’t work. Loopholes allowing certain parents to receive a free-pass to bring uninoculated children into such a sensitive, close-contact communal environments resulted in pockets of dangerously low vaccination rates.

Recent outbreaks documented in America and overseas occur in communities where vaccination rates dropped precipitously, from 90th percentile levels to as low as the 30%… in as little as 6 years or less. Quarantines are less effective in halting transfer of contagion in small communities where the spread often occurs before symptoms are fully expressed and the outbreak can be identified. Convenience of modern travel has made it nearly impossible to isolate and effectively treat unprotected portions of our population.

We rely on our dedicated medical professionals and researchers to develop procedures and medicines that improve and prolong our lives. To mend our children and loved ones after severe accidents, advise us of habits and preventatives giving best possible chance at physical and mental health, and to administer drugs to prevent death from exposure… to a single peanut/allergen or sudden illness.

These folks are our community members and friends, and they go through a battery of training and examination—often at extreme personal cost, incurring huge debt—for the privilege of serving us. They’ve earned the right to heal and comfort us, to ensure we live and continue to be in our family’s lives, and we thank them every day for that. Despite the vitriol, distrust, and accusations of gross negligence being flung at them, the vast majority are good decent people who chose their vocation to safeguard us.

We cannot expect to be the beneficiaries of emergency medical treatment and modern advances, to piggyback on protection provided by others, if we are not willing to at least document why we or our loved ones should be exempted from basic measures for community safety. If we refuse the universal expectations of community responsibility, we must accept the consequences of choosing to exclude ourselves.

Protect our community.

Our community is Maine.

Please vote NO on 1.

Thank you.

Gwen Doak, Wilton