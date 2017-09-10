Letter to the Editor: Vote NO on severe cuts

I had a root canal this Wednesday, and can honestly say that it was a far more pleasant experience than sitting through the Public Budget Meeting the night before. The cuts that we voted in that evening will decimate the educational climate here in Mt. Blue RSD.

The school budget is extremely complicated, I have served on the School Board for nine years and I learn more every year. It’s not always easy to understand – and from comments made over and over on The Bulldog and in our Board Meetings – there is some lack of understanding.

People are outraged that the school budget is $33 million. On the Budget Review Sheet that was distributed throughout the District to households, and available, (and I saw one in almost every hand) at the Public Budget Meeting, it clearly shows that $5,177,426 is reimbursed this year for our building projects – so now were working with a $27 million budget. Of that 27 million, less than half, $12,694,498, is paid for by local taxes. This was also unequivocally clear on the Budget Review Sheet that everyone had in their hands that evening. So, locally were dealing with paying $12.6 million towards our school district, a figure that is DOWN from last year’s local assessment by $267,444 – this also was perfectly clear on the Budget Review Sheet. It’s incredibly sad when taxpayers are lied to and coerced to come out to a meeting where they didn’t bother to even look over the facts – school taxes ARE going down! I was shocked to see bright yellow signs being held up directing people how to vote on each motion – seriously – can no one think, or vote for themselves anymore?

When the budget was cut back to last year's funding at the meeting on Tuesday night, what was very carefully explained, a number of times to those in the audience, was either not understood, or not cared about. It was explained that because the $545,000 increase to the Special Services Budget is required by law, that that cost center could not be cut, that if the cut were made, that that money would have to come from the regular education budget. That money was still voted out of the budget. So now we are left in a situation where the $980,000 that was cut that evening, ALL needs to come from regular education, because we can't take the money away from special-education. We will be sued by the government and the parents if we do not take care of special needs children. Not only would it be more expensive, but it is the right thing to do – I don’t want to be a part of a society that refuses to care for its most vulnerable citizens.

There are a few things that people just don't seem to be hearing. One thing is that their taxes are going down, yes going DOWN! I'm emphasizing that because people keep talking about how they can't continue to pay such high taxes because of the costs of the schools, frankly, I don't know what they're talking about! If they look at their tax bill, their taxes are not going up from the school, not last year not this year. As a matter of fact, the school tax assessment to the town of New Sharon went down by over $26,000 last year, and in the budget, that was voted down at the public meeting the other night, New Sharon was supposed to have an additional $26,000 reduction in their school taxes this year. That's more than a $52,000 school tax decrease for the taxpayers in New Sharon. It's higher in the bigger towns, last year Farmington saw a $98,000 tax reduction from their school tax, this year they were going to see an additional $101,000 reduction, $200,000 in school tax reduction in two years to the town of Farmington. In Wilton, last year their school tax reduction was $124,000, this year it was going to be an additional $122,000 reduction! That means that Wilton is seeing almost a $250,000 school tax reduction over the last two years, and STILL they continue to vote down the school budget, falsely claiming that their taxes are going up due to the schools! You can see where I would be frustrated when people are telling me that their taxes are going up because of the school budget - it's incredibly frustrating because it's not the truth!

I have three senior boys, and an 8th grader, I have been sickened this week knowing that potentially they're not going to finish their football, soccer, and field hockey seasons, and even if they do get to finish the fall season, their winter sports, their spring sports, will potentially be cut. Our entire school co-curriculum budget grades 7 through 12 - every single Sport, Fiddlers, Jazz Band, Chamber Singers, Drama, among other various clubs, - only equals $450,000. That's not even half of what we need to balance the $980,000 that was cut out of the budget on Tuesday night. As a school board member, I cannot in good conscience cut teachers before I cut sports, and those who know me well, know how much I love sports! Even with cutting every single sport and club at Mt. Blue, we still must cut nine teachers to meet this cut! Future kindergarten classes will most likely not have 18 kids, which is what we have capped it at it up until now, no, they will probably have 25 kids. Can you imagine having 25 five-year-olds that you are supposed to teach a whole curriculum of letters and numbers and beginning to read and write and understand math, among all the other millions of things kindergarten teachers teach kids? We've capped the class sizes for a reason.

These cuts are just incredibly severe, people say to trim the fat, the fat was trimmed years ago, we are a lean operation, and we are into the flesh, with this next round of cuts we literally will be amputating arms and legs of education here at Mt Blue. I'm incredibly sad, and so frustrated and disheartened for my kids and their education and the kids in the rest of the District and students who are coming in, and families who are moving here and want to raise their kids here. My niece and nephew just moved here from Salt Lake, he is a physical therapist working at a thriving practice here in Farmington, they have a young child - I don't know why they will ever want to stay here after witnessing this disgusting mess, and the aftermath that could follow. I wish people could have some vision and see that great schools do make great communities, they do bring people here to help stimulate the economy, we can't stay here as a bunch of old people living without physicians, without physical therapists, without all the services that people are going to need as they age, we need to keep life here, EDUCATION BRINGS LIFE! I urge EVERY voter within these 10 amazing towns, to VOTE NO on Tuesday, Sept. 12 – our children, our economy, our community needs you to vote NO!

Betsey Hyde

School Board Director

Temple