Letter to the Editor: Vote to expand broadband access

Question number one on Maine’s July 14th ballot will ask voters for their support of broadband expansion in rural Maine.

Although most sectors of the economy have not done well during this crisis, there is one that has. Digital is the big winner. Expanding the digital transformation is essential to making sure that people and communities are not left out as we begin the recovery process.

There are three main areas that digital access will positively impact.

The first is the economy. With adequate internet access employees can work from home. Businesses can reach out to their customers, promote products, or interface with suppliers.

LL Bean, is an example of an employer who recently closed their satellite offices in the Peck building in Lewiston, not because they intended to terminate those jobs, but because they can save overhead by having their customer service employees work from home. If an employee’s home has high speed internet, they can work from anywhere.

Secondly, an expansion of broadband service can help ensure that the students who live in rural Maine will have the same educational opportunities as those in more urban parts of the state. While urban communities were able to continue to hold regular classes via zoom, many in rural Maine were not. With neither broadband internet or cell phone service, even a hot spot would not have made a difference. As a result, some rural schools had little recourse but to provide packets of materials. But, they were not able to provide the personal instruction that is essential to student progress.

Third, telemedicine can bring medical specialists to anyone with an adequate internet connection. Although in person visits with patients will always be preferred, much can be assessed visually long distance, and digital data including vital signs, oxygen levels, CPAP use, blood pressure and even EKGs can be transmitted with the proper interface. This option is essential when visits to medical facilities carry their own risk.

Funding from this bond issue will be matched by federal funds and investments made by local communities. Those investments will assure that our communities are not left behind as we recover from Covid-19.

Please join me in voting yes on question 1 on July 14th.

Jan Collins

Wilton