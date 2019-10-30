Letter to the Editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Question 2

On Nov. 5, please VOTE YES on referendum Question 2, to allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner.

When collecting signatures for citizen’s initiative petitions during the fall of 2017, I was angry to learn that disabled individuals are not currently permitted to designate an alternate to sign on their behalf when disability prevents them signing themselves. Disabled people can vote, sign candidate petitions, and complete clean elections donations in an alternate manner—legally documenting their support of candidates in ways that ensure their rights are honored regardless of disability. However, our Maine Constitution doesn't specify citizen's initiative petitions as being eligible for the same accommodations. Petition signatures must match the original on each person’s voter registration card or be disqualified.

Folks who are unable to physically sign have no voice in what referendums make it to the ballot—disenfranchising them by denying them the ability to fully exercise their electoral rights. This exclusion affects more people than many realize, and just one person is one too many. A gentleman with Parkinson's who signed my petitions feared his signature would be disqualified, and his wife choked back tears because she could not legally help. People with Multiple Sclerosis, like my husband, whose signature may vary when vision or muscle control is affected by an exacerbation, also face disqualification. I dreaded explaining this to other disabled community members, because I knew many would feel offended and disrespected.

In January of 2018, I made a complaint to Julie Flynn of the Secretary of State’s Elections Commission and prepared testimony on proposed rules for petition signature collection. She addressed the issue during her testimony before the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and urged them – during a work session - to amend the constitution. Regrettably, her concern that legislators would not take it up that session proved true.

Fortunately, Rep. Bruce White (D- Waterville) sponsored LD 1437 during his first session. I am grateful for his willingness to correct this obvious violation of electoral rights. I also appreciate Julie Flynn and Melissa Packard (of the SOS Elections Office) testifying in favor of the change, as well as testimony Ron Bilancia (a petitioner from Brewer) submitted. Their efforts got the measure through committee, and the current legislature agreed that Maine voters should have a chance to right this wrong.

I encourage folks to pass this referendum without hesitation—you have a chance to make sure disabled people have a voice in our referendum process—VOTE YES on Question 2!



Gwen Doak

Wilton

As appears on the ballot:

Question 2: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to allow persons with disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner as authorized by the Legislature?