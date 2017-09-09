Letter to the Editor: Vote YES to control school budget
On Sept. 12 the voters from the ten towns that are served by the Mount Blue School District have a duty to go to the polls and rein in the runaway school budget. I am very surprised that our budgets, that have increased over $10 million in eight years, have not been rationally controlled with an eye to thrift and regional economic awareness. All that our budget setting meeting did this past week was hold the line to the same amount the district had for use in the 2016 to 2017 school year. There is no reduction from last year. What is needed on the 12th is a YES vote in the validation referendum. We have to control the relentless growth of the school budget at least for this next year. The School Board and Administration will figure out what to do with the same amount they had last year I am quite confident. It is very important that next year the School Board and the Mt. Blue School Districts' Administration carefully perceive the difference between what they need and what they want.
Our towns have working people who have seen little or no increases to their incomes. There are retired citizens who are on fixed incomes. Homes are foreclosed on for mortgage and property tax payment problems. There have been closings of big manufacturing companies, for examples Bass Shoe, the Otis paper mill, Maine Dowel, etc. in our area. In short we must have a pause in school budget increases, so please, everyone, vote YES at the validation vote on the 12th.
Bill Reid
New Sharon
Bill, question for you ....
You keep making this comparison of the budget increasing $10 million in 10 years. Out of that $10 million dollar increase, how much of it is debt service, which is actually somewhere around 97% reimbursed from the state? However, still needs to be listed as an article and as a budget expenditure, which would then make the budget as a whole go up. 10 years ago the Mallett project (mostly funded by the state, and Mt. Blue Campus project (mostly funded by the state) did not even exist. So to me it seems you are making an apple to oranges comparison. When I received my tax bill, my percentage of my bill that goes to the school district went DOWN, and my percentage that goes to the municipality went UP. When you are able to make some true comparisons that are apples to apples, maybe then people should listen to you. Until that point, you seem to just throw a lot of values of there to scare taxpayers into voting in a certain manner, when they might not have all the facts. So Bill, how much of an increase has been directly associated with local funds? If you tell me that value is $10 million in 10 years, you are on to something. But, for some reason I doubt it is that significant.
