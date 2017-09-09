Letter to the Editor: Vote YES to control school budget

On Sept. 12 the voters from the ten towns that are served by the Mount Blue School District have a duty to go to the polls and rein in the runaway school budget. I am very surprised that our budgets, that have increased over $10 million in eight years, have not been rationally controlled with an eye to thrift and regional economic awareness. All that our budget setting meeting did this past week was hold the line to the same amount the district had for use in the 2016 to 2017 school year. There is no reduction from last year. What is needed on the 12th is a YES vote in the validation referendum. We have to control the relentless growth of the school budget at least for this next year. The School Board and Administration will figure out what to do with the same amount they had last year I am quite confident. It is very important that next year the School Board and the Mt. Blue School Districts' Administration carefully perceive the difference between what they need and what they want.

Our towns have working people who have seen little or no increases to their incomes. There are retired citizens who are on fixed incomes. Homes are foreclosed on for mortgage and property tax payment problems. There have been closings of big manufacturing companies, for examples Bass Shoe, the Otis paper mill, Maine Dowel, etc. in our area. In short we must have a pause in school budget increases, so please, everyone, vote YES at the validation vote on the 12th.

Bill Reid

New Sharon