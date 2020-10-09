Letter to the Editor: VOTE

This November election is undoubtedly the most important election in my lifetime and maybe yours.

A political science professor once said “to get elected, you need to tell the people what they want to hear and once you are elected you can do as you damn well please.”

Unfortunately I think that may be happening this year.

Some years ago, a former Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev said the following during an address to the United Nations “Your children's children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won't accept communism outright; but, we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism.

We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not"

Remember this. Socialism leads to Communism. How is a Socialist State created?

There are eight levels of control:

1) Healthcare - Control healthcare and you control the people

2) Poverty - Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.

3) Debt - Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

4) Gun Control - Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government . That way you are able to create a police state.

5) Welfare - Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.

6) Education - Take control of what people read, listen to and take control of what children learn in school.

7) Religion - Remove the belief in God from the government and schools because the people need to believe in ONLY the government knowing what is best for the people.

8) Class Warfare - Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the rich with the support of the poor.

Here is our scary future: Six of those levels are already being pushed.

All of these levels are being worked on including erasing history, and destroying monuments now.

Another thing that happens when tyrants take over, they remove the police and put their own henchmen in their place.

Before you vote, look carefully at not only the candidate, but also at the vice presidential candidate AND the party platform.

Former Vice President Biden has been in politics for 47 years and other than making himself, his son and his brother very rich he has accomplished very little. A former Secretary of Defense shared that Biden had been wrong on almost every foreign policy decision. Senator Harris is the most left wing of all the senators and has expressed many left leaning ideas that she intends to promote.

Look at the socialistic Democratic platform. If these ideas should come to reality, we will be the next Venezuela.

Please, please, please think about this and Vote.

Delbert Reed

Freeman Township