Letter to the Editor: Voting for Jan Collins

Why I voted for Jan Collins: I hope you will join me in electing Jan Collins to the Maine State Senate seat for District 17, which includes all of Franklin County and the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna in Kennebec County. Unlike her opponent, Jan will work for issues I care about: increased state spending for education, fair taxation, expansion of call service and broadband, and funding for the Land for Maine’s Future.

Jan’s legislative priorities include affordable healthcare; property tax relief; and investing in career and technical education, so all Mainers, especially our younger citizens, will have productive work and hope for the future. Please join me in voting for Jan Collins. I believe she will represent us well in Augusta and work to improve the lives of all District 17 citizens.



Cathryn Wimett

