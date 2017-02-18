Letter to the editor: We are not a Christian nation

It bothers me when I read comments from people declaring that the United States is a Christian nation.

I know it is hard for some people to accept; but we are not a Christian nation. We are not a Christian, Muslim, Jewish, or atheist nation. Our Constitution gives us the right to practice any religion – whatever it might be. It does not give any group of people the right to claim the nation for themselves and impose their religious views.

The First Amendment to the Constitution plainly states:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…

Thomas Jefferson called it the separation of church and state.

Wm Gilliland

Farmington