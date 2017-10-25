Letter to the editor: ‘We need to make changes’

To the Editor

With RSU 9 successfully shoving their budget down the taxpayer’s throat it’s time to move on. In the small town of Weld we need to make changes now. Our per student cost for 24 students is $18,480.00 for each student. That’s more than twice the district wide average. We need to withdraw from RSU 9 immediately and contract with another school such as Dixfield. We will need to pay our share of the Debt service but because we can cut our annual education costs in half that will reduce the impact of that debt service. And that will be a one time cost. After that our cost will be dramatically less provided our Municipal Officers curtail their reckless spending. When the municipal budget is with 5 percent of the education budget there is a problem.

For the benefit of those on very fixed incomes and who don’t use the educational system parents need to be assessed a “head tax” per child. If it’s legal to play Robin Hood with people whom do well then this is also legal and fair. Let those who use the system pay for that use.

Claude E. Rounds

Weld, Maine 04285