Letter to the Editor: We three thank you!

As three community residents who have small businesses, we want to thank the public as we have actually seen our sales increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to thank our new and returning customers for recognizing the value that LOCAL FOOD and LOCAL BUSINESSES add to our community. We are sure we are not alone in our feeling of gratitude, and we surely hope you don’t forget us once the pandemic has passed. “Know your Farmer” is more than just a saying in rural Maine, and we are getting closer to once more living “the way life should be” when we keep our money local. The dogs are happy too, as we see more and more of them being walked by their owners in the recent weeks. It’s not just Spring, but the springing of a new era that may be upon us. It’s time to support one another, in any way we can.

We represent sites in Farmington Center, and both east and west of the center: Up Front and Pleasant Gourmet on Front Street, Sandy River Farm Market on Route 2 west, and Martin Woods Farm on Route 43 east. Nina runs a one stop gourmet shop for fine coffee, wine, cheese, meats, fresh vegetables, pasta, dry and canned goods, fresh bread. Trudy runs the Sandy River Farm Store and carries her own farm products featuring dairy and meat, plus supports many other local producers. Sarah runs the food production and preservation side of Martin Woods Farm and has products in both of the two stores, plus includes a listing on the Western Maine Market, where local goods are available year-round and delivered to the Better Living Center in Farmington parking lot, or delivered for free. While we three have been operating in essentially the same fashion for more than 45 years combined - Sarah 7, Nina 28, Trudy 10 - we have just now had the pleasure of meeting more community members. We again are thankful, and if you haven’t visited yet, please do.

We are in this together.

Sarah Martin

Starks