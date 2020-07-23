Letter to the Editor: What a difference two months makes

This is a semi-satirical letter. I’m going to use the time-honored comedic approach of quoting an elected official and describing the actions he took.

“Maine House and Senate Republicans today requested that Speaker of the House Gideon and Senate President Jackson call a special session of the Legislature to deal with the current regulations regarding the state shutdown. We now must wait to see their response to our letter. ” - Rep. Thomas Skolfield, May 2nd, 2020

“...we in the Maine Legislature need to be allowed to be part of the discussion surrounding the Wuhan virus restrictions. There are three branches of government. The executive, the judicial, and the legislative who represents you. Currently you are not being fully represented. ” - Rep. Thomas Skolfield, May 20th, 2020

“The folks in charge here need to somehow get a lesson in common sense. The Legislature needs to be called back into session for issues such this [sic] and for several other reasons as well.” - Rep. Thomas Skolfield, May 21st, 2020

When Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Gideon tried to convene a special session of the Legislature this August, Rep. Thomas Skolfield didn’t even participate in the poll. What a difference two months makes, eh? The main propaganda line from the Maine GOP appears to argue for a session much more “narrowly focused” on the COVID-19 pandemic, when Speaker Gideon’s priorities for this session are “public school readiness, help with housing and nutrition needs, aid to small businesses and the tourism economy, adequate childcare, access to rural healthcare, [and] utilizing federal funding”. Maybe some legislators (and candidates like myself) do have enough common sense to know that bringing the legislature back into session in the middle of the pandemic requires extensive health precautions, which take time, and others need to somehow get a lesson in consistency.

Peter Bourgelais

Candidate, Maine House District 112

Phillips