Letter to the Editor: What if the NECEC project doesn’t happen?
Much of the opposition to this project appears to be based on the fact that it is proposed by Central Maine Power.
What if this was proposed by the Natural Resources Council or the Audubon Society or the Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE)?
Would our opposition be the same?
If we could judge this project on only its merits would the feelings be the same? What are the gains and losses? The gains as I envision are:
1) Everything stays as is ---delayed broadband access, potential loss of dispatchable power
2) Natural gas generating plants will be built as aging power plants are retired. This will increase carbon emissions.
3) There may be other gains but I am at loss to see them
What do we (the Maine people) lose if this project isn't completed?
1) $ 5 million dollars (5 years) to support economic development for Franklin County
2) $15 million dollars (5 years) for broadband infrastructure for host communities
3) $4 million dollars(5 years)for vocational programs for Franklin and Somerset County
4) $1million dollars (5 years) for internship and scholarships to UMF
5) $18 million dollars (first year) estimated property tax to host communities
The first year estimates are listed below.
This is free money with no cost to existing infrastructure such as roads, school, water or sewer - just additional revenue.
6) $2.5 million dollars for decarbonization and planning studies
7) $2 million dollars for University of Maine Wind Technology
8) $15 million dollars (8years) for installation of heat pumps-Heat Pump Fund
9) $50 million dollars (40 years) Low-Income Customer Benefits Fund
10) $140 million dollars (40 years) Rate Relief Fund for CMP's retail customers
These are some of the things that go away if this project isn't completed.
We as Maine people need to take a long hard look at what this project REALLY means to us and our grandchildren.
Delbert Reed
Freeman Township
I don't want it because Massachusetts does...enough said.
It's funny what Mizer said.
I assume it was sarcastic.
But even if he actually meant it,
Why is that any worse than those that are supporting the corridor Manila because they think the opposition is a bunch of Treehugging Hippies?
I don't live in Mass because it is fast and furious down there (mostly).
I don't want Maine to be like that.
It may end up that way but I favor delaying that as long as possible and paying the consequences,,, thankfully.
So I oppose a lot of progressive things,,, for that reason.
I can assure you,, I'm the opposite of a Treehugging hippie.
Delbert,,
You're concerned about CMPS reputation causing people to be LEARY OF the project,,,??!!!
Really??
JD POWERS RANKED CMP AS ONE OF THE WORST IN THE NATION!!
That's unbiased coming from them.
C'MON MAN!!
We in Maine might be slow (on purpose),,,
But we're not stupid.
I repeat,,, "C'MON MAN !!!
Yup just like a portion of the lottery proceeds were going to do so much for public schools and lower taxes. Didn't happen just like these promises that will be eaten up by the greedy politicians. No corridor
“These are some of the things that go away if this project is not completed”
There are some things that money just cannot buy.
I live in Maine because of those things. The Trees, The Wilderness, The Mountains, The Wildlife, The Hunting, The Serenity. The tough- “I’ll never be rich” lifestyle that Maine requires from a majority of us.
Not in my backyard. I want MY Grandchildren to have the opportunity to experience all of that.