Letter to the Editor: What if the NECEC project doesn’t happen?

Much of the opposition to this project appears to be based on the fact that it is proposed by Central Maine Power.

What if this was proposed by the Natural Resources Council or the Audubon Society or the Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE)?

Would our opposition be the same?

If we could judge this project on only its merits would the feelings be the same? What are the gains and losses? The gains as I envision are:

1) Everything stays as is ---delayed broadband access, potential loss of dispatchable power

2) Natural gas generating plants will be built as aging power plants are retired. This will increase carbon emissions.

3) There may be other gains but I am at loss to see them

What do we (the Maine people) lose if this project isn't completed?

1) $ 5 million dollars (5 years) to support economic development for Franklin County

2) $15 million dollars (5 years) for broadband infrastructure for host communities

3) $4 million dollars(5 years)for vocational programs for Franklin and Somerset County

4) $1million dollars (5 years) for internship and scholarships to UMF

5) $18 million dollars (first year) estimated property tax to host communities

The first year estimates are listed below.

This is free money with no cost to existing infrastructure such as roads, school, water or sewer - just additional revenue.

6) $2.5 million dollars for decarbonization and planning studies

7) $2 million dollars for University of Maine Wind Technology

8) $15 million dollars (8years) for installation of heat pumps-Heat Pump Fund

9) $50 million dollars (40 years) Low-Income Customer Benefits Fund

10) $140 million dollars (40 years) Rate Relief Fund for CMP's retail customers

These are some of the things that go away if this project isn't completed.

We as Maine people need to take a long hard look at what this project REALLY means to us and our grandchildren.



Delbert Reed

Freeman Township