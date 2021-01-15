Letter to the Editor: What is wrong with this country?

What is going on in this country? I am an old man, and I have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly of this country; but it was always my country, our country; and it always corrected itself.

I spent 22 years in the military and I fought in Vietnam, I swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States.

Only three time in my lifetime has United States of America actually come under attack: The first time was during the Second World War when the Japanese army attacked Pearl Harbor; the second time was by radicalized religious extremist on September 11, 2001; and the last time by American radicalized extremist on January 6, 2021.

The United States Capitol building was attacked and invaded while Congress and the Senate were in session. Men inside the building with zip-tie hand cuffs were looking to take members of our government hostage. A noose was hung from a scaffold outside the Capitol while men inside were searched the capitol for the Vice President of the United States and chanting ‘Hang Pence.’ Men were searching for the Speaker of the House of Representatives intending to assassinate her.

These anarchists, these seditionists were looking to overthrow the government of the United States of America and install their leader - as what? President for life? These traitors are our neighbors, people we work with. What is wrong with them?

You can believe whatever you wish; but just because you choose to believe in an idea doesn’t make it a fact – doesn’t make it real. Trump lost the popular vote in his first election by three-million votes, but was elected President of the United States by the Electoral College. In his reelection attempt Trump lost the popular vote by almost seven-million votes. Biden won the popular vote and the Electoral College. There were numerous recounts confirming the votes; there were sixty court hearings – all finding the accusation of election fraud to be without merit.

How is it that some people can so buy into a charismatic con-man that they are willing to drink the Cool Aid – they are willing to take part in a violent armed attempt to overthrow the government of the United States – an attempted insurrection on the very government they claim to love? These are basically good people – I can’t explain it.

If you own a MAGA hat you should burry it. And if you wear it in public: Shame on you.

William Gilliland

Farmington