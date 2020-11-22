Letter to the Editor: What used to be the party of Lincoln

George Bernard Shaw once observed that all - [sic] he referred to - as "progress," - depends upon the unreasonable man or woman.

His argument was that the reasonable man/woman adapts themself to the world whereas the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to themself. In the current political crisis surrounding our ongoing - should've been settled two plus weeks ago plus election, I find myself at a loss as to what he meant by "progress" in that adage as I watch the machinations of the defeated sitting lame duck president and the cult of Covidiot unreason that panders to him and his unlawfulness and supports this.. frankly, Tripe.

What used to be the party of Lincoln almost in its entirety in the body politic refuses to admonish this dangerously reckless, feckless despot and his refusal to accept the votes of the American populace on Nov. 3, almost three weeks ago; something never seen by myself as a septuagenarian. Note: my milestone birthday only slightly preceded the election!

Now via telephone the sitting lame duck, attempting to coerce a Republican election canvasser in a predominantly African-American Wayne County, MI. into not certifying the election results. Note: she attempted vis-a-vis a sworn affidavit the following day to reverse her prior first, non certification, then certification! WTF?

Enter Lindsey Graham: the most disingenuous yet.Threatening a secretary of state! 52 US Code - 20511 could slap his ass in jail for 5 years for his collusion with this scheme. Trust he's all lawyered up on the taxpayer's dime.

Jon St.Laurent

No. Bridgton, Maine