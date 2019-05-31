Letter to the Editor: What will it take Governor Mills?

Creation of an climate council is a great start to direct Maine down the path to a cleaner energy future. This group needs to be very well informed regarding climate change issues.

One information source at your immediate disposal is the support of Mr. Carson’s bill 640. This will provide objective discussion and findings that will either prove the greenhouse gas emission relief as advertised by CMP or indicate Hydro Quebec is planning to replace hydropower sent to Massachusetts with fossil fuel generation to be consumed in other markets. Either finding can look great for your new administration: if reduction can be shown, then your administration has a wonderful opportunity to show the opposition they were wrong. If the reductions cannot be verified then your office can backtrack a bit, citing premature support and in the process win back thousands of voters who were offended to the core with immediate administration support of NECEC.

Political desire will not create a cleaner atmosphere. Good information and decisive action will. Please take advantage of the opportunity bill 640 offers for the good of Maine and the global environment. Please, for objective findings leading to the best decisions, give the bill your support!

Bob Haynes

Skowhegan