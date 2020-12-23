Letter to the Editor: When life throws eggs at you…

As the pandemic drags on and the frustration of being forced to change the way we do things grows I am contacted daily with complaints from angry constituents. Phone calls, social media and emails all complaining of their rights being infringed upon or that there is no medical crisis.

Late Friday afternoon after a long week, I saw that I had two new calls from local business folks and was expecting more of the same. I long ago learned it is best to reply as soon as possible to calls.

I was pleasantly surprised that both had issues with state and local government, but both had positive ideas to put forward to help their businesses. Early Saturday morning another call and again a problem with a positive solution presented by the businessman.

If it were summer, I would say that when you are given lemons, make lemonade, but in the spirit of the season, when eggs are thrown at you, make eggnog and use local eggs and milk.

Shop local!

Happy Holidays!

Scott Landry

Representative House District 113

Farmington