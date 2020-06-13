Letter to the Editor: Where were you?

I know it's old news; but, nobody has talked about it. The sitting President of the United States came to Maine to honor a 100 year old company for it's contribution to the Covid crisis and to congratulate its expansion and hiring in another Maine town. I'm sure he didn't come for one possible electoral vote.

News showed him being greeted by that non-resident LePage. There was no mention of any Maine legislators on WCSH at 5:00 or WMTW at 5:30 p.m. I hope some showed. I know Gov Mills previously expressed safety concerns about the President's visit; but, evidently she was talking about her own. Does anyone know if Maine had any representation there?

Eric Wilcox, Eustis