Letter to the Editor: Why I feel public education is failing our students

As a former educator I have some thoughts on why public education is failing our students. Unfortunately, it all starts at the top and then works down through the staff. Basically, as I see it, credentials do not measure ability, regardless if you have a bachelor, masters, or doctorate degree. I will give some examples, which were obtained from the the Department of Education, from a Freedom of Information request.

For example, DOE to a superintendent: in bold letters, “It HAS BEEN 22 DAYS since we sent the approval back and we are still waiting for your certification.” DOE to a superintendent, I was just reading the news about the bomb threat, hoax, in your district. This is a friendly reminder that you have 2 business days to report bomb threats to the commissioner of education.

A superintendent to the DOE. The behavior report does not work. The reply from DOE if the work was completed by April 15 the report would have been checked in manually.

Failures in education as I see it all start at the top. Poor leadership leads to unwittingly taking failures out on staff which leads to a poor work environment. If the students in a district continually are behind the state average on testing, it is not related to money spent but how money is spent. It is unfortunate, that administrators seem to get the cream of tax dollars which puts a sour taste in the mouths of the staff members, (teachers) and support staff. I started out with credentials not measuring ability. Changes have to start at the top. If that doesn’t change the environment and learning process then changes in staff are due. If everyone turns their head to ignore the inabilities, then we will not see any improvement in our student’s education.

After talking to school board members from other districts, school boards need to take a more active and serious approach to the superintendents’ evaluations. Focusing on the positive, but not to be afraid of discussing the failures or items that need improvement. They need to take a harder look at abilities and not the credentials.

Craig Stickney

Chesterville