Letter to the Editor: Why I’m supporting Nichols

BEFORE I TELL YOU WHY I’M SUPPORTING NICHOLS FOR SHERIFF I NEED TO INTRODUCE MYSELF ...

Served 4 years active military. Honorable Discharge. DAV Lifetime member and American Legion.

Served 28 years as a United States Border Patrol Agent. Worked with local, county, state and federal officers from California to Maine. Worked alongside officers in both the United States and Canada to include, but not limited to, the Farmington Police Department, Carrabassett Valley Police Department, Maine State Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Enough about me. Now let’s talk about Nichols.

Sheriff Nichols is one of the most professional, dedicated, committed, community minded officers I have ever had the pleasure to know.

Sheriff Nichols is the kind of officer when he walks into a room other officers sit up straight.

His demeanor is “no nonsense” and yet unquestionably approachable to his troops and the public he serves.

Sheriff Nichols stands for fairness and justice ... For his community and for the men & women who work for him.

Nichol’s career began in the mid 80’s as a Maine State Trooper. His career with the Maine State Police ran the full gamut from road trooper to Detective Sergeant and cadre supervisor at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Upon retiring from the Maine State Police Nichols served as Chief of Police with the Carrabassett Valley Police Department where he dealt with locals and vacationers alike.

Sheriff Nichols listens when someone is talking ... Truly listens ... More interested in their concerns and perspective than his own.

He makes the hard decisions when situations demand it.

He understands the importance of building a strong team and providing that team with the tools to do their job effectively.

Why am I supporting Sheriff Nichols ?? ... You’d have to find me a reason not to support him and I just don’t see that happening ...

I could go on ... but I’m not ...

We, as in Franklin County, have 2 electable candidates for Sheriff. For us, It’s a win-win situation. However, the question we must ask ourselves is which candidate is the BEST qualified. Which candidate brings the most to the table. Who draws from years of a multi faceted career. Unquestionably the answer is Nichols.

Granted, Hastings may very well be Sheriff in years to come but for now we owe it to ourselves to look at both of their careers, their accomplishments, their track records. I’m certain you’re going to agree, Nichols has proven himself time and time again.

Let’s do ourselves, our community, and our county a huge service and support Nichols for Sheriff ...

Bob Tripi

Kingfield

Deputy Chief Patrol Agent (ret.)

United States Border Patrol