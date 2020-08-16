Letter to the Editor: Will the upcoming election be fair?
Dear Fellow Citizens,
I am writing to ask what you are doing to ensure that this November's election will be a fair and secure one. I am deeply concerned with reports that the US Postal Service is being defunded, with carriers prevented from doing their jobs as in the past, many senior officials being fired, and sorting machines and post office boxes being removed in advance of the election. Our president has admitted that this is an attempt to prevent citizens from voting by mail. This despite the fact that the president himself votes by mail! In addition to this problem, funds for electoral security are being held up in the Senate. I find it unimaginable that anyone would oppose funding for electoral security after the events of the 2016 election. I am imploring you to do all you can to make sure that the upcoming election is protected from being undermined or stolen. The future of our democracy is at stake- any outcome other than a clear, transparent, universally accepted one will certainly perpetuate dirty dealings in elections to come.
Henry Washburn
New Sharon
Yes this is very simple.? Go to your town and vote on Election Day. Should be very fair that way!!!
Make it simple and keep America great!
Every voting place should have 2 or 3 reps from each political party (simply citizens from the town) present from the end of voting time through to the counting of ballots.
Henry, for at least the last 5 years any correspondence that I needed delivered on a timely fashion I've used UPS or FedEx. This includes my 2016 presidential election. It's been a long time since I have depended on the USPS so their troubles started long before these recent events. Do you believe opening the check book will guarantee that all mailed ballots will arrive on time. If you believe that a business run by the federal government is the best and most efficient I have some nice ocean front property in Illinois I'd like to sell you.
Mr. Washburn mail in voting is quite different than absentee voting. It has been reported that other states that have already tried and it proves my point. The postal service has been near bankrupt for quite some time hence why stamps keep increasing in price. Dr. Fauci has said as long as safety guidelines are taken there is no reason we can’t vote at the booth. You can request an absentee ballot and follow the rules to obtain said ballot not like mail in where it is mass mailers with zero proof of who or how many times people vote. There is no reason to do this kind of hogwash during an election. Feel free to loom hp the issues other states have had recently in their primary elections.
Absentee voting is one thing, 100 million or more people voting by mail is another nor are they the same thing. In order to obtain an absentee ballot you have to be active military stationed elsewhere. Or be a citizen and have a damn good reason for requesting a ballot. But some states however, just sent every citizen a ballot automatically, surely any thinking person can see the president's concern with "mail in voting" and shutting down the USPS after they ignored requests by the DOJ to not process those ballots. Trump is trying to protect the integrity of the election, if taking apart the postal service gets that done, then so be it.
BTW I will be voting in person to assure my vote is counted and counted correctly and not thrown in the trash by some disgruntled postal worker. I also bring my ID with me.
Henry says,
"The future of our democracy is at stake- any outcome other than a clear, transparent, universally accepted one will certainly perpetuate dirty dealings in elections to come.".
(Do you have "extra" meds you forgot to take??).
I mean,,,"universally" accepted???
Now Martians get to vote too!!
Ok,, I give!
AL GORE IS THE PRESIDENT!!
(hillary,,,nah!!).
Everything Is Beautiful.
If you shop at Walmart then you can vote in person.
Hrlss Bstrd, You may want to re-educate yourself on voting rights in the state of Maine..
https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/voter-info/right.html
Mail in voting does not create fraud. Some states have been doing ONLY mail in voting for years, and they have systems in place that make it very safe. I think we see a President who knows he's heading towards defeat and he wants to have an excuse. I don't think he'll try to keep power - he's a weak man, at base, which limits how dangerous he can be. But he'll claim it wasn't fair so he can save face because that's what really matters to him
As for the post office - it is a constitutionally mandated service. If Biden and the Democrats win, they should fully fund the post office and pass provisions assuring they can handle election service. That will make this problem go away forever (and looking at public reaction, Trump's shenanigans here are helping the Democrats).