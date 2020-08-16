Letter to the Editor: Will the upcoming election be fair?

Dear Fellow Citizens,

I am writing to ask what you are doing to ensure that this November's election will be a fair and secure one. I am deeply concerned with reports that the US Postal Service is being defunded, with carriers prevented from doing their jobs as in the past, many senior officials being fired, and sorting machines and post office boxes being removed in advance of the election. Our president has admitted that this is an attempt to prevent citizens from voting by mail. This despite the fact that the president himself votes by mail! In addition to this problem, funds for electoral security are being held up in the Senate. I find it unimaginable that anyone would oppose funding for electoral security after the events of the 2016 election. I am imploring you to do all you can to make sure that the upcoming election is protected from being undermined or stolen. The future of our democracy is at stake- any outcome other than a clear, transparent, universally accepted one will certainly perpetuate dirty dealings in elections to come.

Henry Washburn

New Sharon