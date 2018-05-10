Letter to the Editor: Would you invest $1 in your community for an $82.39 return?

Western Maine Community Action is excited to announce that May is Community Action Month - a chance for us to celebrate the accomplishments of community action across the country.

WMCA is a local economic engine – bringing funds into the county that pay vendors to deliver oil, make home repairs, weatherize houses, fix heating system etc. In 2017 WMCA invested $2,182,933 in our community – money that is spent here, bolstering our local economy and creating jobs. We are committed to the Promise of Community Action: to change people’s lives, embody the spirit is hope, improve communities, and make America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.

Over the past few years, Franklin County budget cuts have threatened our ability to keep this promise. For every dollar our funding is reduced, WMCA loses approximately $82.39 in leveraged funding from other sources. With another $10,000 proposed cut for this year, WMCA will lose the equivalent of $823,900 in our fight against poverty and its root causes.

Robert Ingersoll said, “We rise by lifting others.” As WMCA improves the lives of people and strengthens our communities, we also need YOUR help to fill in the gap caused by these short-sited cuts. We request that you make a special Community Action Month gift in an amount that is comfortable to you – no contribution is too small. Your generosity will allow us to continue our positive impact.

In the past year, WMCA has served 4,523 low income families, elders and veterans, helping them become more self-sufficient. WMCA also has a significant impact in the nutrition of more than 3,722 infants and seniors in our fight against hunger. As a result of services, 378 families took measures to maintain safe and affordable housing, and 1,038 elders remained home independently. 270 clients obtained skills necessary for employment, while another 1,211 people were enrolled in qualifying health care coverage. We also make a difference to those who wish to give back - more than 2,934 volunteer hours were donated through the agency in 2017.

We are particularly excited to share the story of Pamela and Joseph St. Pierre, who participated in our Community Home Replacement program. When these elderly residents of Chesterville came to WMCA for repairs to their roof, it was quickly determined their structure was beyond the scope of work for the program. In addition to structural issues, it took 10 cords of wood and a tank of oil to heat the home. WMCA worked with the Mt. Blue Foster Career and Technical Center, along with many other community partners, to build a home that is age friendly and energy efficient. A Housing Counselor gave the couple tools to start fresh with a new budget, consolidated debt, and a new home where they can age in place and remain safe and comfortable doing so.

As we continue to fight the good fight, we thank you for your gracious contribution! Donations made to WMCA are tax deductible. Please send checks payable to WMCA to PO Box 200 E. Wilton, ME 04234. You can also donate through our Facebook Page at facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/, or via our website at www.wmca.org/donate-now/.

Western Maine Community Action