Letter to the Editor: Writing etiquette

I sometimes write an opinion to The Daily Bulldog, and most often the responses are vitriolic. I find the content of these responses are usually paraphrased directly from Fox and Friends, Hannity and Judge Jeanine.

If your only news comes from the Fox News Network and you believe that what you hear on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSMBC, PBS, BBC - and what you read in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, the Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle and Boston Globe is fake news…

Then you and I can’t possibly have a discussion.

I look forward to well thought out replies even if they don’t agree with my opinion; but attacking the writer is a poorly though out conclusion.

William Gilliland

Farmington, Maine