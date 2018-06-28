Letter to the Editor: Writing etiquette
I sometimes write an opinion to The Daily Bulldog, and most often the responses are vitriolic. I find the content of these responses are usually paraphrased directly from Fox and Friends, Hannity and Judge Jeanine.
If your only news comes from the Fox News Network and you believe that what you hear on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSMBC, PBS, BBC - and what you read in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, the Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle and Boston Globe is fake news…
Then you and I can’t possibly have a discussion.
I look forward to well thought out replies even if they don’t agree with my opinion; but attacking the writer is a poorly though out conclusion.
William Gilliland
Farmington, Maine
So where do you get the news from
I second Duane's question.
Along with, I find most of your opinions very redundant and nauseating, yet it gives ( at least me ) an insight to some of the local mindsets.
Obviously your letters are just opinions and not factual news, correct? So then why can not the responses be opinions also?
I think it was " Samo " who commented earlier somewhere on the BD today and summed this topic up rather succinctly.
There are quite a few commenters that I would enjoy sitting down and having a conversation with, you are not one.
But I am sure the feeling is equal for many about me.
Try PBS and NPR for what many believe is "balanced" journalism. Also check across many sources, some of them on-line.
Fox and Friends- supports the right. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSMBC, PBS, BBC, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, the Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle and Boston Globe- supports the left, these news outlets are a joke. NBC, MSNBC owned by Comcast, Comcast's CEO is a democrat. CEO of PBS(WETA) democrat, WSJ, democrat, NYT, democrat, Houston Chron. democrat, Boston Globe, liberal, even though the owner is Republican, CNN, democrat, and the President and CEO of AT&T (CNN's Parent) destroyed the Boy Scouts. So speaking for this Conservative, and only this one, you'll have to forgive me if I think the aforementioned networks minus FOX is incredibly biased against all things conservative. The WAPO even went so far as to run a front page headline touting Hillary's presidential win. So yeah, Fake News.
William and Marie E... do you like Rev. Al Sharpton and Rachel Maddow?
Mr. Gilliland,
If you believe that nothing you say or have said about Republicans can possibly be vitriolic, then you have a valid point. Otherwise you ought to avoid "vitriolic."
You might acknowledge that, leaving aside the WSJ editorial page, your list of news sources are a little deceptive. A single left-lurching inclination applies to all of them. It does not follow that they are all useless, just that their pretense of ideological neutrality is bogus. Does not follow that all they say is false or that their attacks on the Trump Tower Gargoyle are all bogus.
I do not propose that Fox News is always fair and balanced or that conservatives and Republicans should listen only to its broadcasts. I don't recommend resorting to that old "the truth is in the middle" wheeze. Better to listen for contradictory positions and look for inconsistencies and points of agreements.
BTW #1 Simran Jeet Singh, a Post-Doctoral Fellow at NYU’s Center for Religion and Media has exposed civility as a strategy to protect white supremacy. So you better be careful.
BTW #2 Ad hominem attacks are logical fallacies but not necessarily false statements. They have their uses.
No such thing as journalism anymore. Balanced is all one side or the other. Filters and patience is a must to navigate. Opinions are like......everyone has one.
This is a chart that shows balance. A lot of outlets people on the right call "leftist" are actually neutral. People on the left consider those same sources to be "establishment/right wing." Neutrality is not appreciated by either side, which thinks skepticism of their view means it's the "other side." I tend to get my news from the sources here listed as neutral, or international sources: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/how-biased-is-your-news-source-you-probably-wont-agree-with-this-chart-2018-02-28?mod=mw_share_facebook
Duane, William obviously watches Fox and Friends, Hannity and Judge Jeanine, every day. How else could he possible compare what they dispense to what comes out of all thos other outlets. Of course, there’s always hearsay, which tells you all you need to know about his opinions and discussions.
Marie, NPR and PBS are very well balanced. The left side of the scale is down as far as it can get.
I will continue to be honest and unbiased.
I think this writer is full of stinky stuff.
If you don't like my opinion,,stop spreading your stinky manure.
Or not,,,I don't really care.
I believe the Wall Street Journal is owned by Rupert Murdock's News Corp. Mr. Murdock is not know for his left wing ideology but maybe I missed something..
Hrtrlss:
Until 2016, The Dallas Morning News had backed every Republican presidential candidate since 1940. I guess that now makes them Marxists or something. I guess if it's not selling the cult of Trump like Fox it's fake news.
Ed, In the old days, the WSJ was on par with the NYT.