Letter to the Editor: Yes this November

Hydro-Quebec is a Crown Corporation owned exclusively by the Province of Quebec. Hydro-Quebec stands to make $12.4 billion in profits off of the CMP Corridor by rerouting power they already sell to the Northeast on existing power lines, and charging Massachusetts more for it. Hydro-Quebec will return much of their profit off this project to their government, directly benefiting their residents while Mainers see only pennies.

It’s a terrible deal for Maine, and Hydro-Quebec knows it. That’s why they’ve funneled an astounding $6 million into a campaign to influence Maine voters through a loophole in our campaign finance laws (in addition to the $10 million CMP has spent).

Hydro-Quebec needs to stop meddling in our election, and as Tom Saviello said, “Mind their own fricking business!”

Send a message to Quebec by voting YES this November!

Linda Flagg

Livermore Falls