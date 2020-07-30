Letter to the Editor: You can’t fix stupid

If you go into Walmart and defy the greeter and refuse to wear a mask; I know you think people are seeing you as a rugged individual who refuses to conform liberal norms.

But you are wrong.

People are looking at you as stupid.

Four million nine hundred thousand people have contracted the virus in seven months and 150,000 have died. The death toll will likely reach one quarter of a million by the end of this year.

You will wear a seat belt in your car; but you won’t wear a mask to protect yourself and others around you from a virus pandemic?

Unfortunately, we can’t fix stupid.

William Gilliland

Farmington