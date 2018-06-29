Letter to the Editor: Zero tolerance

Jeff Sessions says "It's not OUR fault!" He forgets our history. He is forgetting years, generations of US interference in Central and South America. US policies have allowed meddling in their elections, have propped up dictators, supplied guns and troops. US corporations exploit natural resources without restraint. Our policies have frequently sided with the wealthy landowners, the bank elite, and the military.

This has served to damage the economic base and the political structure of various countries. It has functioned as an attack on religious and cultural traditions which would have held together and supported families and community members.

Now we see the consequences. Extortionists, thugs, and drug cartels fill in the vacuum. Can we blame desperate people for fleeing? Is arresting them an answer?

"Zero tolerance" is yet another self-serving policy that only exacerbates this tragic situation. Our response is reprehensible, cruel, and inhumane. It may be legal but it is evil.

Kathleen Beaubien

Farmington, Maine