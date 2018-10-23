Letter to the Editors: Question 4 and first impressions

First impressions matter when making college choices.

Unfortunately, the quality of the University of Maine System’s facilities do not match the quality and value of the education and opportunities I have found here.

If not for USM’s affordability, I would have gone out-of-state for school like so many of my Bonny Eagle classmates. Like most who leave, I probably wouldn’t have come back. Our aging state cannot afford to lose more of its young people.

Question 4 will invest $49 million to improve our public universities so they can be more competitive in recruiting students and produce more of the skilled graduates Maine employers need.

The University of Maine System is the best magnet our state has for keeping students here and attracting those from away. On Nov. 6, vote Yes for Question 4 so that more young Mainers like me can stay and find success in our great state.



Trevor J. Hustus, Trustee

Hollis Center

University of Maine System