Missing the Farmington Diner

Written by Wm. Gilliland

Farmington

Back in the sixties, if you mentioned Farmington to someone from away, it wasn’t the collage the town was famous for, it was the Farmington Diner.

When my wife and I move here the theater was still open, and across the street was a drug store that would serve up sandwiches at noontime and always had a hot-meal-of-the-day they cooked up on a couple of electric skillets.

When McDonald’s opened it was a fast food alternative to the Diner. It had a small staff, and a comfortable small town, New England feel; at one point there was a gas operated wood stove in the middle of the restaurant.

Since that time the population of Farmington has increased, and it seems the traffic has at least tripled.

McDonald’s opened a new restaurant a couple of years ago, and I guess it fits the new Farmington. There is a continual flow of traffic through the parking lot as people pick up food from the drive-through windows. When you go inside it has all the commercial charm of an airport restaurant; there is music from the ceiling speakers competing with noise from the television, and there are a couple of touch screens where you can place your order without ever having to interact with the staff.

I refuse to use the touch screens. The purpose of this automation is to eventually replace workers. If you use that screen you may as well have shaken hands with the hundred people who touched it before: people who used the bathroom and didn’t wash their hands, people with colds, people coming down with or just getting over the flue, or people with just dirty hands. Especially if you are my age, you don’t want to touch that screen and then pick up a french-fry and put it in your mouth.

I miss the Farmington Diner and I miss the old McDonald’s; but time has moved on.