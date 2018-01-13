No Maine shrimp…another adaptation to climate change

by Lindy Moceus

Vienna

I don’t know about you, but I really miss Maine shrimp. They used to be a real treat at our house. On a cold winter night nothing could beat a supper of boiled shrimp dripping with melted butter. On the way home from work you could buy shrimp off the truck on the corner sometimes for a dollar a pound.

Sadly, it looks like those days are gone.

In a recent press release, the Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission (ASMFC) announced that commercial shrimping in Northern New England will not be allowed for the 2018 winter season. This will make five years in a row of shrimp fishing moratoriums due to the severe depletion of northern shrimp (A.K.A. Maine shrimp) populations in the Gulf of Maine. They stated that ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Maine have increased and reached unprecedented highs in the last decade with temperatures expected to continue to rise due to climate change. This is creating an increasingly difficult environment for northern shrimp. The 2017 Stock Status Report indicates that northern shrimp abundance and biomass are the lowest in 34 years. The shrimp stock is considered to be in poor condition with limited prospects for the near future.

You may have heard on the news that scientists have determined that the Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest warming bodies of water in the world. Studies show that the duration of summer conditions in the gulf are now 66 days longer than 3 decades ago! Gulf summer conditions begin about a month earlier in the spring and last a month longer in the fall and that’s increasing by 2 days a year. Northern shrimp are adapted to a cold water environment and are having trouble surviving all the changes (in food supply, etc.) that are coming about due to the warming water.

So, no Maine shrimp this winter and maybe not in the future. How does a Maine shrimp lover adapt to something like this? Well, even under the moratoriums, the ASMFC shrimp research set-aside program provided a source of Maine shrimp for a few lucky folks. (Though, I didn’t see any around here.) Those few fishermen who did the fishing for this program got to sell most of their catch. The 2018 allowance is 13.3 metric tons (29,321 pounds), but unfortunately this year, none of that is allowed to be sold. (This may sound like a lot of shrimp to some, but it is not much compared to the commercial harvests during the heyday years of Maine shrimping.

The top shrimp harvest year was 1969 with 12,824.3 metric tons or 28,272,744 pounds of shrimp!) There should be some Canadian shrimp coming into Maine for sale in a couple of weeks, however. Same species as Maine shrimp, but you can expect to pay over $10/pound. The local stores have all kinds of shrimp for as low as $8/pound, but look at the country of origin on the packages. These are from shrimp farms in Indonesia, India, Thailand, etc. Thanks, but no thanks. (Do some research on these farms before you dig in.) I saw some Louisiana shrimp in the store for $11/pound. At least it‘s domestic and wild caught.

So, if you are craving Maine shrimp, it appears the only choice is a not-so-cheap substitute. And, regardless how much you pay, none will come close to the freshness, purity, and flavor of our beloved Maine shrimp.

It’s sad, all the victims of climate change here; the innocent shrimp who are struggling to survive in their rapidly changing environment, the shrimp fishermen who lost their winter livelihood, and all the Maine shrimp lovers who have lost a tasty Maine tradition. Too bad it had to come to this.