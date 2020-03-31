On Franklin Memorial Hospital and COVID-19 preparedness

As we at Franklin Memorial Hospital continue to navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak, I want to share with you what we are doing to serve our community, as well as provide resources to help you, your family, and your friends get through this increasingly challenging time.

Here is what we’re doing to conserve resources and help keep our community safe:

Modified Services: We have suspended elective procedures at our hospital and outpatient facilities and non-urgent office appointments at our practices. This includes surgeries and other procedures that can be delayed without harm to the patient, as well as annual check-ups and other office visits that can be reasonably postponed.

Reconfigured our Labor Pool: We’ve implemented new processes for how we handle necessary visits like newborn visits, immunizations and post-operative visits, freeing staff to help in other areas like emergency departments and testing sites.

Coordinated Phone Triage: Over the phone, clinicians are helping patients determine where to go for help based on their symptoms.

Emergency Department: Our Emergency Department is open 24/7 for emergency visits. People should contact their doctor’s office first for non urgent conditions, before going to the Emergency Department.

Have a plan in place to increase inpatient capacity: We have a surge plan in place in the event we have an increased number of inpatient COVID-19 positive patients.

Telehealth: Many of our practices are now offering secure telehealth video visits for patients seen at our outpatient practices. Contact your physician's practice directly to check for availability.

How you can help:

PLEASE DO NOT VISIT: Drop off only necessary items (i.e. glasses, hearing aids) for patients.

Community Donations: We appreciate the thoughtfulness and generosity of everyone who would like to contribute. Please, before donating, visit our MaineHealth Donations webpage for guidance on what goods, i.e. masks, gowns, etc., we are able to accept, and fill out the short donation form. We want to ensure all donations are used in the best possible way to support our patients and staff.

Testing: To preserve Maine’s limited testing supplies, priority testing is given to high-risk individuals who are hospitalized, health care workers, first responders, or patients living in congregate setting who are considered high risk due to an underlying condition. Testing is also indicated for symptomatic individuals who have fever or respiratory symptoms and are older than 65 and/or have an underlying medical condition(s).

Continue Social Distancing and Hand Hygiene: Keep plenty of space between yourself and others (6-foot minimum) and wash your hands often.

Share Trusted Information: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to be the best source for current information on COVID-19. Visit Maine CDC coronavirus online. You may also visit the MaineHealth coronavirus/COVID-19 website.

Our employees are on the front lines of this fight against COVID-19, and we are continuing to find innovative ways to support them.

Thank you all for your support, now and always. We know that we can get through this together.

Trampas Hutches

President

Franklin Community Health Network