Operation Santa Claus: Thank you for your support

WMCA Operation Santa would like to thank everyone in our community for your support this holiday season. We wouldn’t be able to do this without you! We would also like to thank the following places who set up giving trees and collected toys for WMCA’s Operation Santa Claus:

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Farmington

Our Village Market, New Vineyard

The White Elephant, Strong

Medulla Hair & Nail Salon, Farmington

TD Bank, Farmington

Bangor Savings Bank, Farmington

Franklin Savings Bank, Farmington

St Joseph’s Rectory, Farmington

St Rose of Lima, Livermore Falls

Touch of Class, Farmington

The Sensi Side, Farmington

University of Maine Farmington, Bookstore

Town of Farmington, Farmington

Sweatt Winter, Farmington

Verso Paper, Jay

Town of Jay, Jay

Fitness Stylz, Livermore Falls

Dollar General, Wilton

Calzolaios Pasta Company, Wilton

Wal-Mart, Farmington

WMCA would also like to thank The Roost in Farmington for hosting our second annual Ugly Sweater Party. We would also like to thank Narrow Gauge Cinemas for showing “A Christmas Story” to benefit WMCA’s Operation Santa Claus. We would also like to thank the following people for their donations:

Western Maine Retirees

Harris Septic Services Inc.

Beatrice & Peter Morse

Karla Bock & Robert Basile

Raelynn & Craig Knight

Marshall & Nora Thombs

Anna & George Lyon

Amy & Reid Bond

Timothy & Lisa Thompson

Franklin Savings Bank (2nd floor)

Franklin Savings Bank (Jay branch)

Franklin Savings Bank (Loan Department)

K Scott & Mary Morrison

Michael Molinsky

New Sharon United Methodist Church

We would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers who helped families get gifts for their children and delivered gifts to the Santa’s Workshop at WMCA. A special thank to the Farmington Elks Lodge for all of their help this holiday season.

Western Maine Community Action

Wilton, Maine