Operation Santa Claus: Thank you for your support
WMCA Operation Santa would like to thank everyone in our community for your support this holiday season. We wouldn’t be able to do this without you! We would also like to thank the following places who set up giving trees and collected toys for WMCA’s Operation Santa Claus:
United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Farmington
Our Village Market, New Vineyard
The White Elephant, Strong
Medulla Hair & Nail Salon, Farmington
TD Bank, Farmington
Bangor Savings Bank, Farmington
Franklin Savings Bank, Farmington
St Joseph’s Rectory, Farmington
St Rose of Lima, Livermore Falls
Touch of Class, Farmington
The Sensi Side, Farmington
University of Maine Farmington, Bookstore
Town of Farmington, Farmington
Sweatt Winter, Farmington
Verso Paper, Jay
Town of Jay, Jay
Fitness Stylz, Livermore Falls
Dollar General, Wilton
Calzolaios Pasta Company, Wilton
Wal-Mart, Farmington
WMCA would also like to thank The Roost in Farmington for hosting our second annual Ugly Sweater Party. We would also like to thank Narrow Gauge Cinemas for showing “A Christmas Story” to benefit WMCA’s Operation Santa Claus. We would also like to thank the following people for their donations:
Western Maine Retirees
Harris Septic Services Inc.
Beatrice & Peter Morse
Karla Bock & Robert Basile
Raelynn & Craig Knight
Marshall & Nora Thombs
Anna & George Lyon
Amy & Reid Bond
Timothy & Lisa Thompson
Franklin Savings Bank (2nd floor)
Franklin Savings Bank (Jay branch)
Franklin Savings Bank (Loan Department)
K Scott & Mary Morrison
Michael Molinsky
New Sharon United Methodist Church
We would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers who helped families get gifts for their children and delivered gifts to the Santa’s Workshop at WMCA. A special thank to the Farmington Elks Lodge for all of their help this holiday season.
Western Maine Community Action
Wilton, Maine
