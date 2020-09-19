Our role in combating the COVID outbreaks in our region

As you know, the last few weeks have been challenging in York and Somerset Counties and more recently in Oxford County in regards to the COVID pandemic. We have seen a number of outbreaks in the communities of Rumford and Madison, and have experienced an increase in flu-like symptoms and the need for testing at the testing clinic here locally. Our numbers remain stable, however, that can change quickly.

As the largest health care provider in Franklin County and our region, we play an essential role in responding to this crisis. We are here to test and treat patients, but also as a community partner working to move this trend in the opposite direction.

A large majority of us also live or have family members who work in many of the areas mentioned above, so this affects us personally as well as professionally.

In addition to the great work and role modeling we are doing by following CDC guidelines, adhering to universal masking, social distancing and hand hygiene, I urge all of you to extend those practices out in the community to help reverse these outbreaks and rising positive test rates.

We support the work that is going on across Franklin and Androscoggin Counties with changes to school plans, focused efforts on limiting large gatherings and ordinances for masking in public.

This battle is far from over, but we can do our part, both as health care providers and community members, to keep these outbreaks at bay.

Remember:

Wear your mask

Wash your hands

Keep your distance

Get vaccinated for flu as soon as you can

We’re in this until we win this.

Trampas D. Hutches

President, Franklin Community Health Network