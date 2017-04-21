Poliquin Town Hall meeting convenes in Farmington, without Poliquin

A crowd of about 50 people turned out for a town hall meeting on Monday with the 2nd District Representative Bruce Poliquin. After several weeks of not responding to the invitation, Mr. Poliquin, through one of his staff, at the last minute declined to appear, but the meeting went forward with speakers on human rights, education and the environment, a spirited, engaged audience.

Local lawyer Woody Hanstein discussed the problems facing immigrants under current immigration law and new immigration policy under the Trump administration. He described some of the changes in enforcement in the direction of more stringency and less protection of individuals who are members of a minority group, highlighting the constraints on legal representation and the fact that change comes from political action. Audience members commented on the singling out of Latinos and Muslims, and underscored the contributions of immigrants to the economic and cultural vitality of the state. Rep. Poliquin has taken no position on these issues.

Educational policy issues were presented by John Kosinski, Government Relations Director for the Maine Education Association and the director of Stand up for Students, advocating for the implementation of referendum Question 2, passed by the voters in November to assure funding of public schools at the 55 percent level agreed to in 2004 and sparing reliance on the property tax to do so. Sharing his personal history of growing up poor and benefiting from access to a quality education and health services at his public school, he spoke to the importance of fully funding public education as key to providing equality of opportunity for all students. Current federal administration policy favoring charter schools and vouchers at the expense of public education was heavily criticized by audience members. Concerns about the rollback of protections for transgender and undocumented students were also discussed, with audience members sharing their personal experience with the erosion of such protections. Rep. Poliquin has made no statement on public funding of public education or the rights of students to learn in a supportive and protective environment.

Emmie Theberge, Federal Project Director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, outlined a wide range of environmental and climate policy issues. She highlighted the Stefanik Resolution, which has been sponsored by 17 Republican congresspeople (not including Poliquin), pledging Republican members of the House of Representatives to address the negative effects of climate change. She described threats to the Environmental Protection Agency budget that would have significant effects on the quality of Maine’s environment, including funds for the cleanup of former industrial sites and the protection of water and air quality. The recently revealed lead contamination of water in some Maine schools could not be adequately addressed without EPA funds. EPA rollbacks in other states affect Maine’s air quality, since increased air pollution in other states is carried to Maine by prevailing wind patterns. Rep. Poliquin has made no comment on these proposed EPA budget cuts, in spite of their importance to Maine’s economy and public health. He has not revealed his position on the North Woods National Monument, which is opposed by Governor LePage, but supported by the rest of the Maine Congressional delegation as an economic boon to the northern 2nd district.

Though Poliquin has taken no public stand on these issues, his voting record speaks for itself. Politicsthatwork.org calculates that he has voted in favor of a humane immigration policy zero percent of the time, for funding education 40.9 percent of the time, and for environmental protection 14.3 percent of the time. The one issue he has a 100 percent record of supporting is military spending.

Thirty people left written comments for Rep. Poliquin on these issues, as well as addressing access to health care, reproductive rights, investigation of President Trump’s connections to Russia and release of his tax returns. They protested the emphasis on military funding in the federal budget at the expense of diplomacy and domestic needs. They noted Rep. Poliquin’s opposition to the ACA; constituents supported repair rather than repeal, preservation of Medicare and Medicaid/MaineCare, and a single-payer system.

These comments will be forwarded to Rep. Poliquin’s various offices, in hopes that he will listen to his constituents’ concerns.