Politics & Other Mistakes: Getting squashed
Republicans in the Maine Legislature are about to get flattened.
The Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate are planning to steamroll the minority GOP. And Republicans have no one to blame for their impending irrelevance but themselves.
Prior to the August special legislative session on bond issues, Dem leaders offered a couple of concessions to Republicans concerned about the amount of proposed borrowing. The size of the bond package was reduced from more than $200 million to about $160 million. And the donkey party agreed to hold separate votes on each of the four bonds, rather than consolidating them in a single unwieldy blob.
The GOP had previously insisted on both these changes before they would even consider providing the needed votes to achieve the two-thirds majorities required to send bonds out to voters. After Democrats conceded, they were under the impression the elephant party would supply enough support to achieve that.
So much for impressions. While a $105 million bond for transportation programs received significant GOP support, the other three bonds – for rural broadband, public lands and workforce development – got squadoosh. An insignificant smattering of House Republicans voted for broadband, even though many of them come from areas where internet access is primitive to nonexistent. Few backed the land bond, even though they represent districts where outdoor recreation is a significant part of the economy. In the Senate, no member of the GOP voted for anything except fixing roads and bridges.
Not surprisingly, Democrats were more than mildly annoyed. Senate President Troy Jackson, whose default setting is more than mildly annoyed, displayed his customary pique by abruptly reviving a bill he sponsored to expand ranked-choice voting to presidential elections, and ramming it through on simple majority votes, over strenuous Republican objections.
But that’s just the beginning.
Off-the-record discussions with prominent Democrats indicate that when the Legislature reconvenes in January, the opposition party is in for a heaping helping of revenge.
“If Republicans had given us enough votes to pass either the public lands or broadband bonds, we wouldn’t be all that upset,” an influential Dem said. “But they suckered us into this situation, and now they’re going to pay.”
That’s a marked change from relations between the parties during the legislative session that wrapped up in June. While Democrats used their numerical edge to pass several measures they’d long sought – Medicaid expansion, publicly funded abortions, family leave – they were somewhat deferential to the minority party by occasionally amending bills to reflect GOP concerns. For instance, family leave is required only at companies larger than in the original proposal and won’t take effect until next year. In return for these small shows of deference, Republicans didn’t block the state budget, which also required a two-thirds vote.
Democrats expected similar cooperation on bonding. When that didn’t happen, their thin veneer of goodwill evaporated.
According to the state Constitution, the short legislative session in January is supposed to be limited to “emergency” matters, but the definition of “emergency” is subject to interpretation by the majority party. Democrats will likely decide that bills they support qualify, while those favored by Republicans don’t. And since there’s little on the agenda that requires two-thirds votes, there’s no need to compromise.
“Republicans are going to regret those bond votes,” a key Democrat told me. “This is going to be fun.”
That definition of “fun” depends on whether you’re on top of the steamroller or underneath it.
Flatten me or flatter me by emailing aldiamon@herniahill.net.
As Al continues his unfettered campaign for the socialist of Maine (aka the Democratic Party) i will translate this for the educated voter. By "fun" they mean new taxes and increases on existing taxes. (Al, when are you going to be transparent about your association with our governor?)
There were over 560 new laws put on the books by this legislature and governor, a 25% increase over the previous legislative session. Call up your reps and senators and tell them to stop the insanity.
Remember Hillary,,??
Neither do I.. lol
Al,, there is a reason why you didn't name your "important" Democrat source..
They know better.
The Republican party is guided by one principal. Take from the poor and middle class and give to the rich. They do not care about conservation,climate change or people having affordable health care. The Democrats have done more for this state in 8 months than the Republicans did in 8 years
They voted down the land bill because it is poorly written and doesn't specify whose land is going to be purchased with it, simply states that the Land for Maine's Future board gets to choose the who, and with a large chunk money going straight to Portland, And the conservation of what land, Maine is 90% private property, which means we, the taxpayers of Maine would be paying people to take care of their own land, which is wrong on so many levels, and if Maine has more state parks than it can take care of without a $95 million dollar loan, maybe Maine should close some and sell the land, that's how real people make a budget work, car payment too high so the house payment is short, sell the car, it sucks but Maine has to trim the fat. I live in a zero internet area, nothing would trill me more than to have it, but I am not willing to saddle the Maine taxpayers with $100 million dollar loan to Spectrum or whoever through ConnectME to get it, Spectrum cleared $43 billion last year, If Iberdrola who cleared $34 billion last year can run powerlines all over the state with miles in between customers in places and maintain them giving services to those who want it, Spectrum can do the same, they just choose not to, and CMP charges a lot less for electricity than Spectrum does for internet.
Re public lands- the vast majority of acres acquired or eased with the last $100 million in LMF funding, and the majority of the money, was in the 2nd Congressional District, which already has the vast majority of public land to start with. When the majority of the money is targeted on York, Cumberland, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Knox Counties, the GOP will support the lands bond. As long as it continues to be targeted on Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Aroostook and Washington, not so much
What's going to happen to the Democrats when the people who live here start losing their homes, and with the rapidly increasing crime and MURDER RATE we're now seeing following new Democrat policies? Gonna take a lot of tax raising to pay teachers $40k, and all the other very expensive things.
David - you must be smoking some of that recreational stuff...you clearly are not paying attention to the Elite Democrats who are robbing us all blind to import new voters. Don't confuse LEAVING PEOPLE ALONE with being 'all for the rich', please. And no, I don't make over $40k HOUSEHOLD income.