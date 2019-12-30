Politics & Other Mistakes: Golden-locks and the three Trumpettes

Democratic 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jared Golden has a propensity for making a damn fool of himself every time he opens his pie hole. For instance, Golden recently told the Associated Press his split votes on impeachment came “from the heart.” Apparently, Golden is unaware that voters didn’t send him to Congress to make important decisions using his cardiovascular system. Next time, he should try the neurological one.

Young Jero has gone to great lengths to make his sorta-one-side-sorta-the-other position on the question of whether the Windbag in Chief committed high crimes and misdemeanors appear thoughtful. Or at least not stupid. Trump’s phone call to the president of Ukraine “clearly demonstrates corrupt intent,” he wrote in a long and tortured explanation of his decisions. So, Golden voted to impeach him for abuse of power.

As for obstruction of Congress, Golden somehow determined that Trump’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation of his insidious activities was “excessive” and “provocative,” but in no way illegal because the court system could have compelled him to cough up documents and witnesses. Golden claimed lots of bigtime legal scholars support that view. But not a single other member of the U.S. House bought this creative analysis – possibly because it’s ridiculous.

Golden did get one thing right. He admitted “my decision is bad politics, angering Democrats and Republicans alike.” Also, independents, Greens, libertarians and people who don’t align with any ideology but prefer our elected officials to display some slight affinity for logical thinking.

Before his wishy-washy impeachment decisions, Golden faced a difficult path to winning a second term. The 2nd District is conservative and disinclined to suffer fools. That makes the incumbent congressman a poor fit on both counts. But for Republicans to oust him from the seat he won so narrowly in 2016, they need a candidate who can appeal to voters outside the GOP’s relatively narrow base, by which I mean somebody who can relate to the aforementioned disgruntled independents and other assorted outsiders. So far, the three contenders for the opportunity of taking on Golden have failed to present themselves in manners likely to win over the non-crazed segment of the electorate.

Eric Brakey is a former state senator and unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. Senate. No split votes here, because Brakey loves Trump. Whatever the president did or didn’t do, Brakey thinks it’s all great. Not surprisingly, whenever Brakey makes that point, he appears to be slightly deranged. That’s not a major improvement over stupid.

Dale Crafts is a former state representative. The only person he likes more than Trump is Jesus Christ. Or maybe ex-Gov. Paul LePage. In any case, Crafts believes the answer to all our problems is a healthy dose of Christianity. In a district with one of the highest percentages of non-religious citizens in the country, advocating theocracy may not be perceived as an upgrade.

Adrienne Bennett is a former spokeswoman for LePage, when he was governor. That means she had to defend a lot of pronouncements so absurd they make Golden’s stands on impeachment seem sensible. Credibility is going to be Bennett’s major issue. She claims she’s all in on Trump, but with no track record to support that contention, you could be excused if you have doubts.

Nobody in this sad little trio is an overwhelming favorite to knock off Golden. The best the winner of the Republican primary in June can expect is to hold a slight edge over the Democrat, thanks to Trump’s frayed coattails in a district he won solidly in 2016.

All of which means Golden might stand a chance of surviving his chronic inability to take a coherent position on controversial issues (the impeachment explanation is only the latest in a chain of wimpy excuses for appearing not to know where he stands). But his slim shot at winning re-election depends on him doing one thing really well for the next 11 months:

Shutting up.

After all, silence is supposed to be golden.

No need for you to follow that advice. Email me at aldiamon@herniahill.net.