Politics & Other Mistakes: How not to fix voting

If only there was a way to hold elections that didn’t produce crappy results.

Unfortunately, there isn’t. That doesn’t mean Maine is going to accept whatever septic-tank overflow the system spews out. Currently, the state is divided over whether to retain plurality voting (the awful candidate with the most votes wins) or expand ranked-choice voting (the awful candidates are ranked in order of awfulness with the least favored eliminated until somebody awful secures a majority of the remaining ballots). In general, Republicans favor the former, while Democrats support the latter. Those not enrolled in a party tend to think both methods suck, and neither guarantees the winners will be even remotely qualified.

Social scientists have been studying this problem for centuries. They’ve made lots of interesting discoveries (I’m lying about the interesting part), which indicate that partisan voters are always going to game the system. As Charles Dodgson – a mathematician better known as Lewis Carroll, author of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass” – noted back in the 19th century, most voting methods are vulnerable to strategic balloting, which “make[s] an election more of a game of skill than a real test of the wishes of the electors.”

Take, for example, a trendy new proposal for something called approval voting. Actually, it’s not trendy or new at all. According to a Lewiston Sun Journal story, the Vatican has used it since the 13th century whenever cardinals select a new pope, and the United Nations employs it for choosing its secretary general. Baseball writers utilize a modified version to decide who gets in the Hall of Fame.

Approval voting works like this: All candidates are listed on the ballot, and voters check off as many as they approve of. The one with the most checkmarks wins. Ideally, voters don’t concern themselves with strategy, but instead hand out as many checks as they feel are merited. In reality, only the least informed members of the electorate do that. Those with more knowledge of the candidates or a bigger stake in the outcome tend to bullet vote, that is to mark their ballots for the single candidate they most want to win.

In essence, approval voting devolves into plurality voting.

There are plenty of other voting methods – Borda (a first-place vote is worth 10 points, a second-place nine points and so on; the one with the most points wins), Condorcet (all candidates are matched one-on-one with every other candidate to see who prevails; some sort of tiebreaker is often needed), Score voting (points awarded for style and competence – actually that could be kinda fun to watch), exhaustive ballot (same as ranked-choice, except there’s a new election after every round), Kemeny, Fishburn, uncovered set, Black, majority judgment, top cycle and Lexmin (none of which I’ve bothered to research because I’ve got this uneasy feeling they aren’t going to be any less terrible).

And there’s always dictatorship, decided by who has the biggest militia and the snazziest mustache.

In short, every system can produce results that don’t make sense – even without interference from Russian hackers and bots. As Robert Wilcox put it in an article for Deadspin (upon which I’ve relied heavily in an effort to conceal my ignorance of the finer points of numerical and sociological complexities), “There are more than a dozen mathematical criteria to evaluate voting systems and it is impossible to satisfy every criteria. The relative importance of each criteria is a matter of opinion and heavily depends on what is being voted on.”

To put that more bluntly, no matter what method you use to vote, chances are you’re going to get a crappy outcome.

