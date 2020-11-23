Politics & Other Mistakes: Potential senators galore

Replacing independent U.S. Sen. Angus King shouldn’t be all that difficult. You just need somebody who’s liberal – but not too liberal. Somebody who’s smart – but not too smart. Somebody who’s bland – but not too bland. The mustache is optional.

The obvious choice is Democratic 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jared Golden. Except anointing Golden could be a bit of a problem, making the process of choosing a new U.S. senator more complicated than it appears.

According to news reports, President-elect Joe Biden has King’s name on his short list of nominees for director of national intelligence. If King gets that job, he’ll have to resign from the Senate, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills would select his successor. That person would serve until 2022, when voters would decide who’d fill the remaining two years of King’s term.

Mills can take one of two approaches. She can choose somebody like Golden with statewide appeal, who can win the election in two years, win re-election in four years and solidify that seat for Democrats. Or she can pick a placeholder, a competent schlub capable of adequately representing the state, but who has no intention of running in 2022. After which there’d follow bloody party primaries and a general election every bit as ugly as the one we just had.

There’s one more scenario. Mills could appoint herself to the Senate, but if she does that, Democratic state Senate President Troy Jackson automatically succeeds her as governor. Jackson may not be a blustering populist buffoon, but he does play one on the news. Hard to believe Mills would subject the state to a left-of-center version of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, particularly since Jackson would stand an excellent chance of losing the Blaine House to LePage in the 2022 election.

Let’s get back to Golden. He has proven appeal in the conservative 2nd District and would probably find enough acceptance among moderates in the more liberal 1st District to fend off any primary challengers. A savvy political insider told me the recently re-elected congressman “would be the best to secure the seat.” Another longtime political observer emailed, “[G]iving someone else [other than Golden] the advantage and possibly setting up a divisive primary seems really stupid. He is the guy they need in an election.”

But if Golden vacates his House seat, it would be vulnerable to a GOP takeover in a special election later this year. Republicans have Dale Crafts, who lost a closer-than-expected race to Golden earlier this month, ready to run. And former GOP Congressman Bruce Poliquin might jump in to reclaim the seat he narrowly lost to Golden in 2018.

In contrast, Democrats have a serious candidate deficit. This is still Trump country, and Golden is a rare exception among Dems in being able to appeal to at least some of the MAGA mooks.

So, unless Mills wants to cost her party a House seat it can ill afford to lose, she needs to find a placeholder for the Senate to give the Dems time to groom a congressional candidate and raise a ton of cash. Some obvious choices:

Sara Gideon, the outgoing state House speaker, just lost a Senate bid to Susan Collins and has the stench of failure all over her. Who needs that?

Chellie Pingree, the 1st District U.S. representative. Her seat is safe for the Dems, and two years in the upper chamber would cap off her career nicely. Her solid progressive background wouldn’t play in northern Maine, so she’s unlikely to run in 2022.

Hannah Pingree, Chellie’s daughter and Mills’ policy adviser. She’d almost certainly run for the rest of King’s term, but that last name wouldn’t be an advantage in the 2nd District.

Other longshots: former Gov. John Baldacci, former Congressman Tom Allen, former state health director (and Mills’ sister) Dora Anne Mills. And just for the hell of it, throw in ex-Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, who’s already drooling at the prospect of running in the primary against all of the above.

Add your name to the list by emailing aldiamon@herniahill.net.