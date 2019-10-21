Politics & Other Mistakes: Red enough?

It’s understandable that lots of Republicans are running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat. They figure if Bruce Poliquin could win here, anybody can.

Poliquin was twice elected as the GOP representative from the northern, central and western parts of the state. In spite of a public persona that sparked rumors scientists had gene-spliced his system with weasel DNA, he prevailed at the ballot box, because Democrats insisted on running the most uninspiring candidate they could find, Emily Cain. Both times.

In 2018, the Dems nominated the second most uninspiring candidate they could find, Jared Golden, which proved (with a little assist from ranked-choice voting) to be just enough to oust Poliquin. As noted previously, Bruce isn’t real likeable.

Golden, however, isn’t real much-of-anything. Since arriving in Washington, the Army vet and former legislative leader has assumed the form of an inoffensive schlub, hesitant to take positions on controversial issues – and sometimes, non-controversial ones – apparently for fear of offending Trump supporters, who propelled the Big Orange Booger to a 2nd District victory in the 2016 election. Golden’s reticence makes him look vulnerable, which is another reason Republicans are swarming like maggots on roadkill to take him on.

So far, the field includes a somewhat-nutty libertarian, a far-right religious zealot and a would-be Paul LePage clone with poetic aspirations.

Golden might stand a decent chance, after all.

The first GOP candidate to declare for the seat was failed U.S. Senate candidate and former legislator Eric Brakey of Auburn. Brakey likes guns, private enterprise and legal pot. He doesn’t like abortion, taxes, immigrants and government efforts to stop climate change. He thinks Maine’s biggest problem is “our abusive relationship with Washington, D.C.” Given sufficient oxygen, he’ll talk endlessly (and loopily) about how Democrats are conspiring with evil globalists to take away our freedoms and money.

Next up is Dale Crafts, a former state representative from Lisbon, who’s mostly remembered in Augusta for leading legislative prayer meetings. He hates abortion, same-sex marriage, transgendered rights, labor unions and education spending. He loves guns. Crafts is depending on a network of evangelical churches that his relative, former state Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, used in his 2018 gubernatorial bid to achieve primary victory, apparently unaware that didn’t work for Mason. An inspiring quote from Crafts: uh … I’ll have to get back to you on that.

Adrienne Bennett of Bangor served as GOP Gov. Paul LePage’s spokeswoman for most of his two terms in office, during which she became adept at walking back LePage’s absurd comments and dodging inquiries about the ridiculous ones. Before that, she was a TV reporter. After that, she worked in banking and real estate. For some odd reason, Bennett is perceived as more moderate than Brakey or Crafts, but in her press release announcing her candidacy, she emphasized her support for Trump and promised to “uphold our traditional conservative values.” She’s also a published poet, so she has a fallback occupation if she loses.

The 2nd District has a reputation for being conservative, but that’s somewhat misleading. There’s a strong independent streak in the rural parts of Maine (advantage: libertarian Brakey), but also a deep suspicion of weirdos (disadvantage: kooky Brakey). While the religious right is a significant factor in the district (advantage: Crafts), a majority of voters perceive Bible thumpers as busybodies intent on taking away their sex, drugs and violent video games (disadvantage: Crafts). And while LePage is popular in the area (advantage: Bennett and maybe Crafts), basking in the ex-governor’s aura did nothing for his former health and human services commissioner, Mary Mayhew, when she ran for governor (disadvantage: Bennett).

All three candidates have proclaimed their loyalty to Trump, but the president’s popularity among independents (the largest voting bloc in the district) has been in sharp decline of late. That could mean that come next November, it’ll be advantage: Golden.

Even worse: Poliquin might run again in 2022.

There’s no advantage in emailing me at aldiamon@herniahill.net.