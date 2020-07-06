Politics & Other Mistakes: They don’t need no stinkin’ election

I guess it’s legal. But it shouldn’t be.

The selectmen in several towns, including my near neighbor of Kingfield, have decided because of the Covid-19 pandemic to postpone their annual town meetings and municipal elections.

That’s their word, “postponed.” My word is “cancelled.”

Kingfield’s town meeting and election were scheduled for June 6. They’re now set for June 2021. So, if any citizens happen to be unhappy with how the town is being managed and had hoped to propose some alternatives, they can spend the next 12 months pounding sand.

The excuse Kingfield selectmen gave for shutting down democracy is public safety. They couldn’t think of a way to protect everyone’s health while conducing vital town business.

The operative word there is “think.”

Rather than stifle any voices calling for change, the Kingfield elders could have held the town meeting in an open-air location suitable for social distancing, of which Kingfield has an abundance. Since the municipal election takes place during the meeting, that would have settled both problems.

But that would have been a lot of work just to maintain that tired, old tradition of government of, by and for the people. And it wasn’t required. “It’s perfectly legal,” said Paul Mills, a Farmington attorney who specializes in municipal law. “The Legislature passed this in March.”

An emergency bill that lawmakers rushed through before fleeing Augusta gave towns the authority to suspend public participation in town government for up to a year. The net result of this decision is that Selectman John Dill, whose term was set to expire in June, will serve until next June, even though no voter authorized that extension. The two candidates who were seeking to replace Dill will have to sit down and shut up until 2021.

Vladimir Putin would be envious. He had to go to all the trouble of amending the Russian constitution to remain in power after his term expired.

As with Putin’s constituents, there wasn’t a whole lot of dissent from local citizens concerning the Kingfield Kommissars’ power grab. No marches in the street. No calls for impeachment. Not even any angry letters to the local newspaper, the Original Irregular. That publication reported the election cancellation in the same matter-of-fact tone it uses to cover everything from bake sales to road repairs to space aliens armed with laser death rays slaughtering half the town’s population. Calling off something as trivial as an election didn’t strike Kingfield’s foremost journalists as anything to get excited about. Worth about two paragraphs. At most.

Kingfield Selectman Raymond Meldrum thinks he knows why there have been so few complaints. “There’s not a whole lot of change to be made this year, anyway,” Meldrum said of axing the election. “It’s not going to do a whole lot of anything.”

That’s usually the case when you cancel the opportunity to do anything.

Meldrum referred all other questions to town administrative assistant Leanna Targett, who told one of her assistants she couldn’t talk to me until she’d discussed my query with the selectmen. And around and around it goes. Targett never did call me back.

Polly MacMichael, one of two candidates seeking to replace Dill, said she was given no advance warning the election might be called off, wasn’t invited to the meeting where that happened and didn’t receive any official notice from the town after the cancellation became final.

That’s standard operating procedure. In North Korea.

“I am disappointed,” MacMichael said in an email. “What I don’t understand is if the town figured out how to hold a democratic primary and vote on the school budget, why isn’t an election for town officials possible?

“A year is a long time to hold back my enthusiasm to actively support outdoor recreation, small businesses, lower taxes, our community schools, and the town’s excellent comprehensive plan,” she added.

I can only hope news of how Kingfield handled this nasty business of canceling an election doesn’t reach a certain orange fungus in the White House. It might give him ideas.

What’s next? Cancelling the minor-league baseball season? What? They did. Condolences may be emailed to aldiamon@herniahill.net.