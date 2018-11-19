Politics & Other Mistakes: Ugly aftermath
I wanted to get rid of Bruce Poliquin.
But I didn’t want to get rid of him this way. This feels like cheating.
I’m no fan of Poliquin, Maine’s Republican 2nd District congressman and rejected Chucky doll prototype. I didn’t vote for him, and I don’t support the legal challenge he filed to overturn ranked-choice voting. A complete list of my reasons for disliking him would take more space than this column allows, but here are a few lowlights.
Poliquin doesn’t live in the 2nd District. He has an apartment in Oakland, where he never stays, because his real home is his ritzy waterfront estate in the 1st District town of Georgetown. That kind of phony residency isn’t illegal. It’s just deceptive and insulting to those of us who actually live here.
Unlike every 2nd District representative in memory, Poliquin goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid meeting his constituents. He never holds town meetings. He rarely makes himself available to the news media. And until his poll numbers started tanking, the doors to his district offices were kept locked. If somebody who wasn’t a banker or corporate executive wanted to meet with a staffer, they had to make an appointment.
Poliquin doesn’t take public stands on controversial issues. He scuttles away from reporters seeking his opinions, or he issues vaguely worded statements that could be interpreted as supporting either side. As he admitted in a leaked tape of a speech to a conservative group last year, “It would be stupid for me to engage the national media, to give them and everybody else the ammunition they need, and we lose this seat.”
You could be excused for calling him a little weasel. Except that’d be an insult to little weasels everywhere.
So, you might think I’d be happy about the election results. In a four-way race, Poliquin fell short (no short jokes, please) of the 50-percent mark, just squeaking out (no rat jokes, please) a fraction-of-a-point plurality over Democratic challenger Jared Golden and two independents of little (no little jokes, please) consequence. If this were any other year in the state’s history, Poliquin would have been headed back to his Murphy-bed-equipped office in Washington to begin his third term in the House.
If that had happened, I’d have been angry and disgusted. Instead, I feel sort of sleazy. I can’t shake the feeling that because we couldn’t beat Poliquin any other way, we changed the rules to put him at a disadvantage. (Insert the clichéd sports analogy of your choice here, unless it’s one about cricket, because nobody will have a clue what stuff like “dibbly-dobbly” or “break one’s duck” means.)
This year, for the first time, Maine used ranked-choice voting in federal elections. Much like not really living in the congressional district you’re supposed to be representing, this is legal, but not quite right. Defeating Poliquin by redistributing the second-choice votes of people dumb enough to support those two insignificant independents seems scandalous (Poli-gate?). I know it’s probably constitutional, but so are unlimited corporate campaign donations. Pop the champagne corks if you must, but only because I need a drink to dull my uneasy conscience.
Much has been made of the “Blue Wave” that hit Maine this November. Democrats took control of the governorship, both chambers of the Legislature and held the 1st Congressional District seat. Their candidate for U.S. Senate finished third, but the winner in that race was independent Angus King, who’s a Democrat in every way except for a signature on an enrollment card. And then there was that somewhat tainted Poliquin defeat.
Except Poliquin got more votes in northern, central and western Maine than anybody else. In spite of enduring more attack ads than any other congressional district in the nation – at one point late in the campaign, a negative ad was airing on TV every two minutes – the incumbent congressman, deficient as he was in representing us (and deficient in other areas, too) – still managed to earn more support than Golden. The message from voters was hardly a Blue Wave, much less a Golden Shower. It was more like a gray dribble of ambiguity. Not quite enough of us liked not quite anybody to make a clean call – without a little artificial alteration.
Poliquin will soon be gone. He goes out as a whiny loser complaining about the law, the process and the people involved. I can’t bring myself to feel sorry for him. I just wish I could feel good about how we got rid of him.
I’ll probably get over it, but a little sympathy emailed to aldiamon@herniahill.net wouldn’t hurt.
Rep.-Elect Golden will start his career by breaking one promise and voting for Nancy Pelosi, and then proceed to vote for HR 1, to scuttle the First Amendment and Citizens United. Next on the Democratic agenda will be scuttling the 2nd Amendment, investigationspalooza, nationalizing rank choice voting and articles of impeachment. Don't feel bad Al...you'll have plenty to write about, until Senators Collins and King back the First Amendment repeal, President Trump signs it and your column is shut down
I disagree with this. Voters understood that ranked choice voting would apply to our votes and how that would work. Who's to say that the folks that voted for the 3rd and 4th place candidates weren't emboldened to do so because they knew that their votes would not be thrown away? If people feel more comfortable voting for candidates that are likely to lose then those vote totals are likely to have been higher than they would have been under the previous system...and in a race that came down to a couple thousand votes a small uptick in 3rd party candidates is meaningful. The reality is that we do not know if Poliquin would have won under the old system when voters are less likely to vote for 3rd party candidates and to say otherwise is disingenuous. The only thing we know for sure is that he lost under the new ranked choice system.
Al, I agree. I felt the same way. Golden is going to be a disaster. He's "going to Washington to change the way things are done." Yeah, Right!
I wish the RCV had a box that says "None of the above"
In a system where the GOP rules by minority (i.e., less than 50% support), the republican’s well-devised divide-and-conquer tactics have historically manipulated the two-party “choice” we have in our elections. The disastrous results of that are clearly evident.
Instant runoff elections are the great equalizer.
You arrogantly say that “redistributing the second-choice votes of people dumb enough to support those two insignificant independents seems scandalous,” but disregard the fact that those “dumb” people voted as they wished – that is to say, if their first “dumb” choice didn’t win, then they wanted someone else next in their personal decision tree to win and so on. In the end, that “dumb” voter made it known through the instant runoff method that they regarded certain candidates to be preferred over others.
If I went to a restaurant and tried to order from a menu when the kitchen was running out of food, I would still ask for my first choice. If they didn’t have anymore, then I’d order my second choice. This would go on until I finally got something presumably palatable in front of me. That’s not dumb, it’s logical. Of course, if I don’t like the choices I can also leave the restaurant, which I’ve been known to do!
Everyone knew the voting process going in and Poliquin had the same chance as the other candidates to win the election. In fact he had a huge advantage.....8 years to impress the 2nd district. However, he didn't (for many of the reasons listed above).....which is why he lost the election. If he had done a decent job, the second choice votes likely would have gone to him instead of Golden. And, he continues not to impress. This vote shows that the majority of the people in the 2nd district don't want him and yet despite that, he still thinks he should keep the office. So much for integrity and doing the honorable thing.
Anyone who thinks this is about the " gop ruling by minority" needs to check their history. We, in Maine rarely elect anyone by majority. Regardless of party. Our constitution says plurality for a reason. Under the one person one vote system we have used for a hundred years we all got to look at the candidates and decide who would best represent us. This new system where you get to be wishy washy and don't really have to commit is just plain wrong. If we want run offs then set it up that way. Schedule a vote for the top two vote getters. RCV is not an instant run off. Its not even close. Its a sham where some people get to vote more than once. It basicly declares everyone a loser, throws out the votes of the biggest loser until it changes the numbers to the point where the least biggest loser is now called a winner. HUH? seriously people. And if I vote for the biggest loser and not one of the other losers, my vote is thrown out and not counted towards the total vote. Isnt that disenfranchising me? So if not every vote cast is included in the final numbers, was there a majority? Or as I said, Is it just fuzzy math?
Dennis, Rarely has a Maine governor of any party ever been elected by 50% or more, maybe 2 or 3 times in the passed 100 years. And seeing how Poliquin and Golden were the two major players in the race for D2, RCV was not needed, and favored Golden right from the start. But seeing how we can't turn back the clock, I guess we will never know if Golden had the numbers to win without RCV or not.
Whether a candidate does town halls or not is irrelevant. People need to let go of this "What will this person do for me? or "What will they do for my community?" mentality, and politicians need to quit catering to that mentality. When a candidate(Mills) says this, "I'm going to enact the healthcare expansion, first thing." ok, she does not have all of Maine's interests in mind, she is catering to a very small group of people and the whole state will suffer because of it. If 70,000 people don't currently meet the requirements for the programs we already have, medicaid and medicare, there is a reason for that, they don't need it and just need to do better managing their money. What if when people signed up for medicaid there was a question that required a yes answer or you were disqualified from getting the benefit, and that question is, "If you receive these benefits, you agree to make the state of Maine your payee and overseer of your money?" Do you think people would be so apt to jump on board?