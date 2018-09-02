Praise for Emily O’Donnell

Every day I walk up Middle St. and pause to enjoy the flower garden in front of the Community Center. It’s a pleasure to see such a beautiful display of color and design. From the early violets and pansies all the way through to August's phlox and echinacea it’s been a treat to watch the changes and care of this garden.

After four months, I finally asked who takes care of this. Matt Foster said Emily O’Donnell. And he added that's just one of many she tends. He listed Bjorn Park (2), Hippach Field (2), two at “Talking Sign Island," one at the Gateway Traffic Island, one other I can’t recall, and the Fairbanks Wall. Some I have seen some not, but Foster said he had received many compliments about the flower gardens.

Thank you, Emily O’Donnell for your love and care of flowers, and for making Farmington more beautiful.

Kathleen Beaubien, Farmington