Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Since Maine’s first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 12, individuals across our state have sprung into action. People in our communities have quickly adapted to protect public health, from temporarily closing schools and businesses to moving to remote work, practicing social distancing and more. We are grateful and proud for the consideration and support we are providing each other, and wanted to provide some additional insight and resources.

In the Legislature, while our second session generally runs through mid-April, the Presiding Officers made the decision to end our session on March 17. This was done in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to keep staff, constituents and our communities safe.

Before adjourning, we passed emergency legislation to help Mainers through this COVID-19 crisis. Among other things, we included provisions to temporarily expand unemployment insurance benefits; empower the state Department of Education to waive certain school-day requirements and ensure students continue to receive needed meals while schools are closed; allow remote participation in municipal meetings; establish a consumer loan guarantee program to help eligible Mainers access low- or no-interest loans; and authorize the Governor to prohibit utilities from terminating residential electric and water service during this period. We additionally designated at least $11 million in state funding to further respond to COVID-19.

Additionally, Gov. Mills has taken a number of actions to slow the spread of the virus. Most notably, she proclaimed a state of civil emergency that brings Maine to highest alert and allows her to deploy all available state resources to protect the health and safety of Maine people. It also gives Maine more access to critical federal aid to boost response efforts.

At this time, Gov. Mills has mandated that all non-essential businesses and operations in Maine close their physical locations that are public facing, meaning those that allow customer, vendor or other in-person contact. Dine-in facilities have moved to offering curbside takeout or delivery, schools have shifted to remote learning and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. While these are certainly big changes for our daily life, they are critical to keeping us healthy.

Because our community is so driven by our small business economy, we want to stress a few resources available to our local businesses and the folks they employ. The US Small Business Administration is offering Maine more access to Economic Impact Disaster Loans. Businesses can check eligibility and apply online. As part of our efforts to make unemployment insurance benefits more accessible, employers can use a Maine Department of Labor program called Workshare to make sure their employees get partial unemployment benefits if their hours are reduced. Plus, we’ve made more consumer loans available at low or no interest with the help of Maine lenders.

Beyond these resources, we have been astounded at the creativity many of our small businesses have shown by shifting to delivering their goods or providing services digitally to avoid closing. We’ve also been touched by community members buying gift cards to local shops and finding other ways to support our business community. We are all in this together, and we’re both so grateful for the kindness we’re seeing.

As we spend more time socially distancing, we want to remind people that social distancing does not mean social isolation, and it does not mean staying inside. We are so lucky to live in a state with so many incredible things to do outdoors. We encourage you to be outside, while still staying six feet apart from those around you. Visit one of Maine’s many trails, take a walk on the beach or go fishing! Until April 30, the state has waived the need to have a recreational fishing license to fish in the inland waters of Maine. Expired registrations for boats, all-terrain vehicles and cars have also been extended until 30 days after this public health crisis ends. We hope these steps will help you get around and get outside.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact a medical provider, and do not be concerned about costs. Gov. Mills declared an insurance emergency that ensures all private health insurance plans will cover the cost of testing for COVID-19, and MaineCare is doing the same. Additionally, for anyone uninsured, many local clinics are offering tests at low or no cost. It is important that you call ahead so your provider’s office can prepare for your visit and take steps to keep other people from getting sick.

Finally, if you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, the Maine CDC has set up a hotline that is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org. And of course, please use us as a resource. While the Legislature has adjourned, both we and our staff are still here to serve. Please don't hesitate to reach out at scott.landry@legislature. maine.gov or tina.riley@legislature.maine. gov if there is anything we can do to help.

It remains an honor for us both to serve you in the Legislature and to help us all weather this pandemic safely.

Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, is serving his first term in the Maine House and represents Farmington and New Sharon. Rep. Tina Riley, D-Jay, is serving her second term in the Maine House and represents Jay, Livermore Falls and part of Livermore.