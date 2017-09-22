School budgeting again

On Sept. 12 voters rejected the revised Regional School Unit 9 budget once again. Since the NO vote produced the same result as a YES, continuation of the 2016-2017 budget, the overworked and (I suspect) increasingly exasperated School Board must gather to deliberate once more about revisions. Our ever-amiable superintendent, Tom Ward, believes that communication will improve if people listen to both sides. Although I claim to be at least 35 percent more amiable than Tom I’m not expecting improvement.

Christine Shea, director of special education services, seems to share my skepticism. She reports that the most vocal critics of budget boosts she meets do not want information and reject the facts she has to offer. Her frustration is understandable. No discussion is possible if people call you a liar as soon as you open your mouth. There’s frustration on the critics’ side as well. It would help if the charade of local control was dropped. Voters see an ever-growing and mystifying special education budget line and find all objections are met with dismissed because state and federal legislation have pretty much made all the decision for local voters. An aggravating problem for Ms. Shea is a suspicion, shared by many people, the directors of special education have roughly the same DNA as taxpayers; they are born with egos and corresponding self-interest mechanism. In brief, many people sense an element of self-interest in her presentations.

It may help to clarify the budgeting problem if we list some information the tax payers need for a complete and accurate picture.

First, We don’t expect to hear what our poorest property owners have to give up to pay their growing tax burdens since there’s no really reliable way to make an exact determination. But we arrive at a more balanced view if it’s at least acknowledged that they too must sacrifice. The single-minded emphasis on what the school must give up is just annoying.

Second, When we are told that 30 positions would be cut if the reduced budget had passed we are left to wonder if RSU 9 has 900 employees. This is the total implied if a cut of less than three percent results in 30 lost jobs. We need some clarification here.

Third, Since RSU 9 is not a jobs program we ought to be told what actual services will be cut. A reduction in budget lines tells us nothing.

Fourth, A rough estimate of the average spent for each graduate would be an enormous help to the taxpayer trying to figure out what his community is getting from these ever-growing budgets. Let me emphasize—each graduate.

Fifth, At the last school board hearing a businessman attested to the deficient skill sets of RSU 9 graduates he employed. The striking thing about his remarks is that there were no other inquiries (that I noticed or can remember) about the quality of RSU 9 graduates. I have no direct local knowledge of the matter myself, but I have seen 32 years of New Jersey high school grads pass before me at Middlesex County College. I don’t believe complacency is the default position on this matter. Quality questions should be asked. Should be answered.

Sixth, Has the quality of the educational product kept pace with the budget growth? Are we graduating more and smarter students? Are we graduating fewer and dumber students?

What I’m thinking about just now is Governor Angus King’s “lap top computers for all program.” It got a lot of attention and a lot of praise. People expected marvelous educational transformations. Some may have hoped that the program might propel Maine to the lead in high tech developments. How many people can describe the actual benefits? Mind you, Great Angus himself argued in his gubernatorial campaign book that all such programs should be systematically and empirically evaluated for their actual results. His never was; never will be. Over the years I have summoned a half dozen young computers wizards with their magic wands and mystical ball peen hammers to exorcise the demons that periodically infest my machines. None of them ever gave the slightest credit for their skills to that famous program. I’m willing to assume that there have been clever imaginative teachers who put those lap tops to good use. But the information to support my assumption has never come my way.

John Frary of Farmington is a former candidate for U.S. Congress, a retired history professor, an Emeritus Board Member of Maine Taxpayers United, a Maine Citizen’s Coalition Board member, and publisher of FraryHomeCompanion.com. He can be reached at jfrary8070@aol.com.