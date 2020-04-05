Thank you from Care and Share Food Closet

The Board of Directors of Care And Share Food Closet would like to thank the following local businesses and church for their generous donations of food, safety gear, and service to us during this pandemic:

Sugarloaf Outdoor Recreation Center (and special thanks to Abbey Wilson for making arrangements); Henderson Memorial Baptist Church; Tracy’s country Kitchen; The Roost; Sandy River Farms Market; Java Joe’s of Sugarloaf; Java Joe’s of Farmington; Pine Tree Poultry of New Sharon; Big Lots; Walmart of Farmington; Hannaford’s of Farmington;

Also, a big thanks to Origin USA of Farmington for their donation of Face Masks! and Frost Detailing and Cleaning Service (Kevin Frost) for donating his professional cleaning and disinfecting service weekly. And, a special thanks to all the individuals who donate funds, items from their farms, and who go and purchase products to donate!

-Care and Share Food Closet Director Leiza Hiltz Scerbo